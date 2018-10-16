CLEMSON — Clemson's undefeated football team plays N.C. State's undefeated team Saturday in Death Valley, a showdown between the nation's No. 3 and No. 16 teams that is shaping up to be the Tigers' most important game of the year.
You can bet it will be emotional. And if history repeats itself, it could have some drama, too.
As we've learned over the years, everything from physical altercations to passive aggressive statements to on-field antics have run their course between these two teams, who simply don't seem to like one another. Saturday very well could have its own installment of theatrics, too.
While Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and N.C. State's Dave Doeren prepare their teams for the most captivating ACC matchup of the week, The Post and Courier is taking a look back on the five wackiest, most dramatic moments between the teams since Doeren was hired in 2012.
Neither team will outwardly call it bad blood, but actions suggest otherwise.
No. 5 — Isaiah Battle's punch
It's all over YouTube and on the Internet — Dabo Swinney even brought it up Tuesday morning in his weekly press conference: the Isaiah Battle punch.
Clemson traveled to N.C. State in 2013 and beat the Wolfpack 26-14, but not before Battle, an offensive lineman for the Tigers, threw an uppercut punch at N.C. State defensive back Jarvis Byrd with about 90 seconds remaining in the game.
Swinney immediately found Battle on the sideline and let him know what was on his mind, then later in the aftermath of the game, called Doeren with an apology. Battle went on to be drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft but is currently a free agent.
"Y'all remember Isaiah Battle punched some guy that one year," Swinney recalled. "End of the game, he just lost his mind."
No. 4 — The Deshaun Watson shove
It wasn't nearly as overt as Battle's punch, nor was it as potentially dangerous, but a N.C. State staff member did appear to shove Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2015, when the teams played in Raleigh.
This time, it was Doeren calling Swinney to apologize.
"The guy just kind of swung at me, pushed me off and I just walked away," Watson told reporters after the game, which Clemson won 56-41. "I don't know why he did it."
Swinney said someone also tried to "take a swipe at K'Von Wallace" when the teams played last season.
"What if he breaks a finger?"
No. 3 — Wayne Gallman knocked out
Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was injured early in the 2016 matchup at Clemson, which came with all sorts of controversy on both sides. The Tigers won the game 24-17, but Clemson's fanbase seemed to take exception to a comment Doeren made on his postgame show.
Asked if his team did what it needed to do in an effort to win the game, Doeren said: "Yeah, we did. We knocked their tailback out of the game."
Gallman, now with the New York Giants, responded a few days after the game.
"You saw him lead with his head,” Gallman said of N.C. State defensive back Dravious Wright. “He came with his head.
"I wanted somebody to hurt him that was in the game that could since I wasn't able to be in."
No. 2 — Towel-gate
Drama spilled over again last season and it started with N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb — now with the Denver Broncos — repeatedly stealing Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant's towel off of his hip. In all likelihood, Chubb was just having fun and trying to get underneath the Tigers' skin.
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said Tuesday that teams play mind games all the time, but the Tigers didn't like it, even if it was clever. And entertaining.
"Dave (Doeren) sent me some Adidas towels back and apologized and I'm like, well, these are Adidas. Those aren't even our towels," Swinney, whose team wears Nike, said Tuesday. "I guess Chubb's still got them hung up in his apartment wherever he is."
No. 1 — The laptop saga
Last but not least, the laptop saga. It's a doozy.
In the immediate aftermath of the Tigers' 38-31 victory last season, Doeren questioned the use a laptop on Clemson's sideline. He essentially demanded an investigation, saying he was under the impression that technology on the sidelines was "illegal" by college football rules.
Asked about the laptop, Clemson said it belonged to a staffer working in the social media/communications department to upload quick photos and videos. Clemson officials insisted the computer was not used by the football team and the Tigers were not punished.
Once it was all said and done, Swinney mocked Doeren the following week.
"I did investigate. I did. I followed instructions to do some investigation and I did," Swinney said at the time. "Turns out, it was just a major crisis going on. It was just a young guy trying to help a team in need and I think, trying to be helpful with the situation, they (were) trying to get in touch with Amazon.
''We had a crisis, a dire need of towels. We were trying to get one of them drones to come in and drop some towels on the sideline and it just didn't work out. But on that, I want to launch an investigation too. What do they do with those towels? Is it a Towel Wall of Fame?
"It's disappointing because that was kind of a challenge to our integrity."
More to come?
Despite it all, Swinney says he and Doeren are on good terms. But don't be surprised if the chippiness picks right back up.
"I get along fine with Dave. It’s just a very competitive game and they’re a good team," Swinney said. "Well-coached, good players and both teams want the same thing and they want it bad. And that’s why this has been a very competitive game."