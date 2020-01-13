By The Numbers
Passing leaders
Name, school Comp-Att Yds TDs Ints
Joe Burrow, LSU 371-478 5,208 55 6
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 250-370 3,431 36 8
Rushing leaders
Name, school Yds YPC TDs
Clyde Helaire-Edwards, LSU 1,304 6.6 16
Joe Burrow, LSU 310 3.1 4
Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU 295 4.6 6
Travis Etienne, Clemson 1,536 8.0 18
Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson 636 6.2 6
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 514 5.4 8
Receiving leaders
Name, school Catches Yds TDs
Ja’Mar Chase, LSU 75 1,559 18
Justin Jefferson, LSU 102 1,434 18
Terrace Marshall, LSU 43 625 12
Justyn Ross, Clemson 61 789 8
Tee Higgins, Clemson 56 1,115 13
Travis Etienne, Clemson 32 396 4
Team stats
Points per game
LSU 48.8
Clemson 45.3
Points allowed per game
LSU 21.6
Clemson 11.5
Yards per game
LSU 564.1
Clemson 538.4
Yards allowed per game
LSU 339.9
Clemson 264.1
Clemson's bowl history (25-20)
Season Bowl Opponent Result
1939 Cotton Boston College W, 6-3
1948 Gator Missouri W, 24-23
1950 Orange Miami W, 15-14
1951 Gator Miami L, 14-0
1956 Orange Colorado L, 27-21
1958 Sugar LSU L, 7-0
1959 Bluebonnet TCU W, 23-7
1977 Gator Pittsburgh L, 34-3
1978 Gator Ohio State W, 17-15
1979 Peach Baylor L, 24-18
1981 Orange Nebraska W, 22-15
1985 Independence Minnesota L, 20-13
1986 Gator Stanford W, 27-21
1987 Citrus Penn State W, 35-10
1988 Citrus Oklahoma W, 13-6
1989 Gator West Virginia W, 27-7
1990 Hall Of Fame Illinois W, 30-0
1991 Citrus California L, 37-13
1993 Peach Kentucky W, 14-13
1995 Gator Syracuse L, 41-0
1996 Peach LSU L, 10-7
1997 Peach Auburn L, 21-17
1999 Peach Mississippi State L, 17-7
2000 Gator Virginia Tech Lost, 20-41
2001 Humanitarian La. Tech W, 49-24
2002 Tangerine Texas Tech L, 55-15
2004 Peach Tennessee W, 27-14
2005 Champs Sports Colorado W, 19-10
2006 Music City Kentucky L, 28-20
2007 Chick-fil-A Auburn L, 23-20
2008 Gator Nebraska L, 26-21
2009 Music City Kentucky W, 21-13
2010 Meineke Car Care USF L, 31-26
2011 Orange West Virginia L, 70-33
2012 Chick-fil-A LSU W, 25-24
2013 Orange Ohio State W, 40-35
2014 Russell Athletic Oklahoma W, 40-6
2015 Orange Bowl Oklahoma W, 37-17
2015 CFP Championship Alabama L, 45-40
2016 Fiesta Bowl Ohio State W, 31-0
2016 CFP Championship Alabama W, 35-31
2017 Sugar Bowl Alabama L, 24-6
2018 Cotton Bowl Notre Dame W, 30-3
2018 CFP Championship Alabama W, 44-16
2019 Fiesta Bowl Ohio State W, 29-23
2019 Schedules
No. 3 Clemson (14-0)
Date Opponent Result
Aug. 29 Georgia Tech W, 52-14
Sept. 7 Texas A&M W, 24-10
Sept. 14 at Syracuse W, 41-6
Sept. 21 Charlotte W, 52-10
Sept. 28 at North Carolina W, 21-20
Oct. 12 Florida State W, 45-14
Oct. 19 Louisville W, 45-10
Oct. 26 Boston College W, 59-7
Nov. 2 Wofford W, 59-14
Nov. 9 at N.C. State W, 55-10
Nov. 16 Wake Forest W, 52-3
Nov. 30 at South Carolina W, 38-3
Dec. 7 vs. Virginia W, 62-17
Dec. 28 vs. Ohio State W, 29-23
No. 1 LSU (14-0)
Date Opponent Result
Aug. 31 Georgia Southern W, 55-3
Sept. 7 at Texas W, 45-38
Sept. 14 Northwestern St. W, 65-14
Sept. 21 at Vanderbilt W, 66-38
Oct. 5. Utah State W, 42-6
Oct. 12 Florida W, 42-28
Oct. 19 at Mississippi St. W, 36-13
Oct. 26 Auburn W, 23-20
Nov. 9 at Alabama W, 46-41
Nov. 16 at Ole Miss W, 58-37
Nov. 23 Arkansas W, 56-20
Nov. 30 Texas A&M W, 50-7
Dec. 7 vs. Georgia W, 37-10
Dec. 28 vs. Oklahoma W, 63-28
Clemson-LSU history
1958 Sugar Bowl
Date: Jan. 1, 1959
Site: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
Rankings: No. 1 LSU, No. 12 Clemson
Result: LSU, 7-0
Highlight: Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon caught a touchdown pass from Mickey Mangham late in the third quarter; LSU had been crowned national champs by the Associated Press in early December.
1996 Peach Bowl
Date: Dec. 28, 1996
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Rankings: LSU No. 17, Clemson unranked
Result: LSU, 10-7
Highlight: Clemson quarterback Nealon Greene opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run but Kevin Faulk scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter. There was no scoring in the second half.
2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl
Date: Dec. 31, 2012
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Rankings: LSU No. 9, Clemson No. 14
Result: Clemson, 25-24
Highlight: Chandler Catanzaro’s 37-yard field goal as time expired gave Clemson the win. Tajh Boyd and DeAndre Hopkins kept the winning drive alive with a 26-yard pass play on fourth-and-16 from the Clemson 14.
2019 efficiency ratings
(updated through games of Jan. 3)
Overall
1. Ohio State 96.6
2. Clemson 95.9
3. LSU 94.6
4. Alabama 92.6
5. Wisconsin 86.2
Offense
1. LSU 96.8
2. Ohio State 95.4
3. Alabama 94.4
4. Clemson 90.5
5. Oklahoma 89.1
Defense
1. Clemson 95.3
2. Georgia 88.8
3. Auburn 88.3
4. Ohio State 88.0
5. Notre Dame 84.2
12. LSU 78.0
Source: ESPN
Predictions
Gene Sapakoff
LSU has a terrific, NFL-bound quarterback in Joe Burrow, a “Dome field” advantage and SEC momentum. Yeah, but Clemson’s core group is Alabama-tested tough, too. Clemson doesn’t have to shut down the nation’s best offense, just get enough stops to give Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and friends time to outscore the Bayou Bengals.
Clemson 35, LSU 34
Josh Needelman
Little ‘ol Clemson does it again. Trevor Lawrence will win the battle against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, with a late B.T. Potter field goal being the difference. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ unit is facing its biggest challenge of the season, but no one’s better than head coach Dabo Swinney in summoning big moments from his charges.
Clemson 34, LSU 31