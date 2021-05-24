Clemson, USC football recruiting kicks into high gear with end of dead period

The dead period ends May 31 and college recruits will swarm the countryside to check out their top schools in June. In many cases, it will be the first time the prospects and their recruiters have met face-to-face since the NCAA mandated the dead period at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.

One of those anxious to meet the guys he’s communicated with via phone, text, Zoom and FaceTime is highly regarded cornerback Toriano Pride of St. Louis. He will take an official visit to Ohio State on June 4 and then be at Clemson for the Elite Retreat on June 11. He also plans to see Missouri, Oregon and Auburn.

Pride will be no stranger to the Clemson campus.

“I’ve been to Clemson like three times, so all of my boxes are checked really,” Pride said about his return trip to the Upstate. “I just look forward to actually meeting coach (Mike) Reed, coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Dabo) Swinney in-person instead of over the phone.

"I kind of already know how they move and how their personalities are. I feel like I’ve met them already in-person even though I haven’t. I look forward to going to coach Reed’s house and eating dinner with him. And the biggest thing is actually being in the facility and the pictures. I think that’s the biggest thing I want to get is pictures.”

Pride’s most recent visit to Clemson was to check out the spring game, with a previous stop earlier this year after a seven-on-seven tournament in Myrtle Beach. The junior has been on plenty of FaceTime and Zoom calls with the Clemson staff, but he’s looking forward to meeting with the coaches during his planned visit the weekend of June 10-13.

Pride hasn’t quite narrowed his list of priorities with regards to his chosen school, but he clearly wants to fit in.

“To be honest, I could say a lot of stuff. But the biggest thing is whoever gives me the best opportunity,” he said. “I know I’ve got to go in and work for it, but I want to play early. I would love to get in the rotation and show what I can do. And if I go in there and do my thing, I hope I can get to play and get a starting spot eventually."

He has indicated that he wants to commit prior to the start of his senior season and, as of now, that timeline appears to be set in stone.

“The visits are going to help. I’m ready to commit. I’m not trimming my list anymore.” Pride is currently listed as the No. 71 player overall and the No. 10 cornerback in 247Sports recruiting rankings for the 2022 class. Pride has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

One of the fastest-rising prospects in the country hails from Kansas and Clemson's Venables is looking toward his home state for a dynamic playmaker. That search has Venables checking out Jaren Kanak (6-2, 210) a talented three-star athlete out of Hays, Kan.

“I heard from them about three weeks ago, a little over three weeks ago, maybe a month,” Kanak says of his most recent contact with the Tigers. “Coach Venables contacted me first, he’s a Kansas guy. He grew up in Salina, or lived in Salina for a while, and has those Kansas ties, which is cool. And he mentioned Isaiah Simmons. Everybody in Kansas knows who that guy is and looks up to him. So, I know quite a bit about him.”

Kanak can play anywhere from linebacker to safety or a hybrid of both, and his offer list continues to grow. He has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Kentucky, Arizona, Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

He caught Venables’ eye recently with a blistering time during a conference track meet.

“That would have been in Liberal (Kan.) at our conference meet, and I ran a 10.37 laser-timed 100 meter,” Kanak said. “I’ve always been pretty naturally quick and fast, and I was always a fast kid growing up."

Defensive end D.J. Wesolak of Booneville, Missouri, picked up an offer from the Tigers in February and included them among his top schools list in April. He is set to appear at Clemson’s Elite Retreat the weekend of June 12. Currently ranked the No. 176 player in the nation and 10th weakside defensive end in the 247Sports composite rankings, the 6-4, 240-pound junior has made a big impression on the Clemson brain trust.

“Basically, me and coach Venables, coach Hall, coach Bates, the whole defensive staff, and coach Swinney will all just get together and talk,” Wesolak said about his recruitment. “Coach Venables hits me up every other day and me and coach Hall talk every day. I will shoot them tape of me working out and they will give me advice. I’m just going through the process and I can’t wait to get out there for the Elite Retreat. Everything is really good with them."

USC has around 20 official visits scheduled for the month of June, and likely will add more. A visit will be made by defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye (6-5, 255) of Middletown, Delaware. He’s become a prime target for the Gamecocks with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, area recruiter Pete Lembo and personnel director Taylor Edwards in touch with him regularly.

“I’m talking to somebody from South Carolina every other day or every three days,” Durojaiye said. “It’s either coach Lindsey, coach Edwards sends me some texts, and coach Lembo is the recruiter for my area and he reaches out of lot. Those are the three main guys but then you might have someone on the staff just reach out here and there. The whole staff wrote me personal letters, and it was obvious everybody on the staff took their time to write a letter. That meant a lot to me.”

Durojaiye was in for the spring game but, of course, could not have contact with coaches. He plans to meet them for the first time in June but is not yet sure of the details.

“I can’t confirm yet, but most likely,” Durojaiye said of an official visit with the Gamecocks. “I’m just taking it slowly over the next week to evaluate how I feel and talk to my parents. That’s how I’ll determine if I’m there. But I’m definitely coming up to South Carolina this summer. I haven’t really touch based on if it will be unofficial or official yet.”

Durojaiye recently named a final eight of USC, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, Iowa and Duke.

Defensive tackle Felix Hixon (6-4, 280) of Jackson, Georgia, is about to hit the final stretch of his recruiting. He will take all five of his official visits in June and will be ready to make his decision in July.

Hixon will visit Wisconsin on June 4, USC on June 7, Illinois on June 11, Georgia Tech on June 18 and Virginia on June 25.

Hixon is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 43rd nationally among defensive tackles.

USC is planning a big month of June for official visits. Here’s a rundown on most of the announced scheduled official visits that month for the Gamecocks:

USC is in the top 5 with offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker of Stevens, Penn. The other four are Vanderbilt, Stanford, Penn State and Tennessee. He has official visits set for Penn State on June 4, USC on June 11, Tennessee on June 18 and Vanderbilt on June 25.

USC target offensive tackle Jacob Allen of Princeton, N.J., committed to Rutgers.

USC target running back Ramon Brown of Midlothian, Va., was offered by Tennessee. He has an official visit set with the Gamecocks for June 7.

Running back George Pettaway of Norfolk, Va., who was offered by USC, did not include the Gamecocks in his top 10. Making the list were Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida, Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina, Auburn, Oregon, Virginia and Penn State.

Basketball

USC offered 6-8 Jaret Valencia of Colombia. He attends school in Legacy, Tex. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 33 power forward nationally. He also has offers from Creighton, Houston, Rutgers, San Diego State, North Texas, Washington State and Mississippi State.

USC offered 6-6 Lewis Duarte of Charlotte. Rutgers and Creighton also recently offered.

USC offered 6-7 Christian Watson of Washington, D.C.

USC and Clemson offered 6-6 Josh Reed of Atlanta. He's rated a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 34 strong forward in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite.

Coastal Carolina landed a transfer in 6-9 Wilfried Likayi of New Mexico State.