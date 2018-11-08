Three college football assistant coaches in the Palmetto State have been nominated for the 2018 Broyles Award, one that recognizes a Division I assistant who stands out in a pool of about 1,500 names.
Jamey Chadwell, offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina, made the list of 53 nominees, along with Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
The 1,500 assistants hail from 130 football programs. Three groups weigh in on the selection process, including the Football Writers Association of America, a committee from the College Football Hall of Fame, and a group of current head coaches.
Chadwell is in his second year at Coastal Carolina after serving as head coach at Charleston Southern for four years.
So far this season, the Chanticleers’ offense is clicking, thanks in part to Chadwell. The offense ranks third in the Sun Belt Conference and 19th nationally with 231.1 rushing yards per game.
Coastal is 5-4 so far, a strong improvement from its 3-9 record last season.
At Clemson, Scott has reached a bowl game in each of his 10 years as an assistant coach with the school.
This season, Clemson (9-0) is leading the ACC at 47.8 points per game. Overall, the Tigers are second in the nation only behind Alabama.
At South Carolina, Wolford’s impact has also been crucial to the success of the team, starting with his work on the offensive line.
The Gamecocks are 5-3 on the year, rank fifth in passing yards per game, and are also among the best at protecting the quarterback. Wolford’s line is on pace to decrease the number of sacks allowed for the third season in a row, meaning a drop-off each year he’s been in charge of the group.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 4. Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott won the award last year.