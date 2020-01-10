During its 0-59 skid in basketball games at North Carolina, Clemson has lost to Tar Heel teams that have ranged from great to average to Matt Doherty.

The Tigers' latest effort to try to win for the first time in Chapel Hill, set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dean Smith Center, will come against a North Carolina team its own coach, Roy Williams, calls the "least gifted" he's had in his 17 years at UNC.

With the Tar Heels struggling at 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and with four losses in their last five home games (including one to Wofford), this could be Clemson's best chance for the next 50 years to put one of sports' most notorious streaks to rest.

Unfortunately for Tigers coach Brad Brownell, his team is not faring any better in the early going at 7-7 overall and 1-3 in the ACC.

Clemson is coming off an 81-70 win over North Carolina State, while the Tar Heels have lost two straight, to Georgia Tech and Pitt.

"This group has been very coachable," Brownell said after the N.C. State win. "They've worked hard, they want to be better. We're all a little frustrated that we lost a couple of games where we played pretty well and let a couple get away.

"We have to play at a really high level to beat the teams we're going to play in this league."

That's high praise compared with what Williams had to say this week about his UNC squad. With his next victory, Williams will pass mentor and friend Dean Smith on the all-time coaching wins list with 880. But it's not been easy getting there.

“It’s probably the least gifted team I have ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here,” Williams said on his radio show this week. “So if you’re going to be like that, you need to bring your ‘A’ game even though your ‘A’ game might not even be an ‘A’ game."

North Carolina has been without star guard Cole Anthony for much of the season, and is 2-4 since he went down with a knee injury. In a 96-83 loss to Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels fell behind by 30-6. After a 73-65 loss to Pitt on Wednesday, Williams expounded on his "least gifted" statement.

“With the team I (put) out there on the floor, I’ve got one McDonald’s All-American out there, because Cole (Anthony) is not playing, and we’ve had some teams that have had a lot more than that,” Williams said. “So I stand by that. Anybody that wants to make a big deal about that, that’s their prerogative.”

Charleston Southern star Christian Keeling transferred to North Carolina during the offseason, but has yet to make a big impact. Keeling has started five of 15 games and is averaging 17 minutes and 4.9 points while shooting just 20 percent from 3-point range.

Clemson, meanwhile, seemed to find something in the win against N.C. State, as five Tigers scored in double figures while the team shot 46.9 percent and made eight 3-point shots.

North Carolina has never lost at home to Clemson, and has not lost three straight home games since 2010. Clemson has never won at Chapel Hill, and hasn't won a true road game since a 64-62 victory at Notre Dame last March. North Carolina's last victory was by three points over Yale, a team that beat Clemson by nine.

Something's gotta give Saturday. For the Tigers, 1-59 will sound a lot better than 0-60.