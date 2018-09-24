CLEMSON — The writing was on the wall all weekend and now the news is official.
Trevor Lawrence is ready to lead Clemson's offense and the freshman quarterback will get his first start Saturday when the Tigers face Syracuse at Memorial Stadium. Clemson announced the move Monday morning.
Lawrence had been the backup to senior incumbent Kelly Bryant. Bryant will likely still play, as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this season there would not be a scenario in which Bryant didn't play in some capacity — but now it is in a different role.
The news comes on the heels of Lawrence throwing four touchdown passes at Georgia Tech, pacing the Tigers to a touchdown on five of the six drives he led and finishing the afternoon 13 of 18 passing for 176 yards. Bryant was just 6 of 10 with 56 yards and no scores.
"He really played well. It was certainly his best game," Swinney said after Clemson's 49-21 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday. "He was very poised and I think the game has slowed down for him. He's making good decisions and he's decisive with the ball.
"He made some beautiful throws. Some beautiful throws. He's a work in progress every week and every week is a season of its own. I thought it was definitely his best game."
Lawrence, who came to Clemson by way of Cartersville, Ga., was the best high school quarterback in the nation and arrived at Clemson with great fanfare and huge expectations. The biggest question was whether he could channel his superhuman-like talents from the high school football field onto the college gridiron playing for a College Football Playoff team in a Power 5 conference.
Lawrence has been sensational both in his play and in managing his mentality, not letting anything get him too high nor too low.
Diplomatic in the way he has spoken about the quarterback battle, Lawrence has always said he would play whatever role his coaches asked of him.
"I just had a feeling before the (Georgia Tech) game that this was going to be one of my better games, so it was good," Lawrence said Saturday. "I’m comfortable doing whatever the coaches want to do. If they want to split reps still, I’m going to do that and do the best I can with that. If they want to give me more reps, like whatever, I’m just going to go out there and play."
Now it's his turn to run the show.