Offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine of Hutchinson Junior College (Kan.) and Ellenwood, Ga., has given South Carolina an answer for its left tackle position for 2020 with his commitment to the Gamecocks on Sunday while on his official visit.
Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford offered Turnetine in February, and the Gamecocks were the team to beat since then.
“Coming from Nowhere, Kansas, to a big-time SEC school is nice,” Turnetine said. “They were my first offer, and they show me they actually really want me. They showed me that they really cared, really cared about my family. When I got here, they showed me they really promote a family atmosphere. I really love South Carolina. They showed that they really love me and my family. I can tell my position coach is really excited about coaching me.”
Turnetine (6-8, 340) said he met with Wolford and head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday morning and during their exit conversation, he told them of his decision to join them for the 2020 campaign. He picked the Gamecocks over offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Houston, TCU, Utah, Arizona and others.
“It feels like a relief,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about the rest of recruiting and all the stress. They need veterans and they want me to come in as a veteran from JUCO and want me to be a leader. They like me at my weight, they like everything me about me. The didn’t care about nothing.”
Turnetine did not sign out of high school due to his academics, but he has worked to improve those numbers so he can graduate in December. He said he is on schedule to do so and should be able to enroll in January. And he said he plans to major in an area of arts at USC that will lead to a career in design, architecture, cartoons and the like. He was impressed by what USC had to offer in that area.
“That really stood out to me,” Turnetine said.
He is the fourth offensive line commitment for the 2020 class and certainly one of the largest offensive line commitments ever for the Gamecocks. And he gives the Gamecocks eight commitments in the class.
Clemson to add another Venables
The Venables family has been very good to Clemson, and vice-versa.
And if two Venables are good, three are even better. On Sunday, Daniel quarterback/defensive back Tyler Venables announced his commitment to the Tigers, where he will join his father, defensive coordinator Brent, and his brother, linebacker Jake. Venables made his pledge to head coach Dabo Swinney on Saturday night.
“We are at the youth camp right now, and we were in Death Valley last night,” Venables said. “I saw Coach Swinney and he pulled me aside, and he was like, ‘When are you going to commit?’ And I was like you know what, I will go ahead and do it and I committed. It wasn’t planned or anything. I just told him last night and I tweeted it out this morning. I had been thinking really hard about it for about a week. I told Coach Swinney and then I drove and he (Coach Venables) was at the house. He was like, ‘Dude, when are you gonna do this?’ He didn’t know anything about it at all. I told him, ‘I did it like 15 minutes ago.’ And he was like 'oh, really?' and was very happy, so it was good.”
Venables knows the reaction by some will be that he’s a gift offer because of his dad. But he has proven his skills on the football field as a two-way player and looks forward to showing people what he can do on the bigger stage.
“I bring dedication, a leader, very hard-working. I never quit. I give relentless effort,” he said. “According to Rivals and all of those, I am probably going to bring the class percentage down. So, sorry about that. It’s humbling to be a part of all these 5-stars and great players and everything. But at the end of the day, I don’t know if all that really matters. When you get on the field it’s who can play.”
Venables is projected to play safety for the Tigers. He’s the second safety in the class and the 17th commitment overall.