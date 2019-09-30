About 2½ hours before game time Sunday, injured New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a bold prediction about Wayne Gallman, the Clemson product who was starting in his place: “22 gonna go crazy today,” Barkley tweeted.

And he was right. Gallman rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and added 55 yards receiving with another TD in the Giants' 24-3 win over the Washington Redskins.

It was a reminder of why the Clemson star was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

It was also reminiscent of Gallman's Clemson days that included a senior season in which he compiled 1,133 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He’ll take the reins in the Giants’ backfield for the next several weeks as Barkley continues to heal from a high-angle sprain.

Highlights from other Tigers

Jaron Brown, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks – 3 catches for 50 yards in 27-10 win over Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 5 catches for 41 yards in 16-10 loss to Carolina.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 21 of 33 for 160 yards and a rushing touchdown in 16-10 loss to Carolina.

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs – 3 catches for 54 yards in 34-30 win over Detroit.

Mackenzie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings – 3 tackles in 16-6 loss to Chicago.