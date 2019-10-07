Deshaun Watson must have felt guilty for only netting 160 yards with no touchdowns in a loss to Carolina last week.

If so, consider his Houston Texans’ 53-32 blowout of Atlanta on Sunday one of the greatest apologies of the season. The former Clemson quarterback threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns, easily making it one of the best games of his career.

Watson had a perfect passer rating, partly due to completing 28 of 33 passes and throwing zero touchdowns. He also gained 47 rushing yards on four carries.

Fellow Clemson product DeAndre Hopkins benefitted from Watson’s day, reeling in seven catches for 88 yards.

The win keeps Watson and the Texans atop the AFC South with a 3-2 record. On the season, he has 1,364 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to just one interception. He has also netted 122 rushing yards for another three scores.

Highlights from other former Tigers

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 7 catches for 88 yards in 53-32 win over Atlanta

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 6 catches for 74 yards in 20-13 loss to Denver

Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle, New York Giants — 3 tackles and a sack in 28-10 loss to Minnesota

D.J. Reader, defensive tackle, Houston Texans — 3 tackles and a sack in 53-32 win over Atlanta

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons — 5 tackles in 53-32 loss to Houston