Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins finally returned to form Sunday, albeit in a loss.

After setting goals ahead of the season that included posting zero dropped balls and 2,000 receiving yards, the former Clemson star had been pretty pedestrian through the first six weeks of the NFL season.

On Sunday, in a 30-23 loss to Indianapolis, Hopkins proved why many view him as the best receiver in football. He caught nine passes from former college teammate Deshaun Watson for 116 yards and one touchdown. On the season, Hopkins has 49 catches for 508 yards and three scores.

Highlights from other Tigers

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — 23 of 34 for 308 yards and a touchdown in 30-23 loss to Indianapolis

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons — 3 tackles in 37-10 loss to Atlanta

Jaron Brown, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks — 3 catches for 60 yards in 30-16 loss to Baltimore

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 4 catches for 47 yards in 23-20 loss to Tennessee

Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — 4 catches for 40 yards in 23-20 win over Los Angeles Chargers