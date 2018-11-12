Heading into a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers were rolling, having won three in a row.
But that streak came to an end Thursday, thanks in part to former Clemson cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.
Playing for the Steelers, Sensabaugh was a menace to the Carolina passing game.
Star quarterback Cam Newton threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns. But both scores and 61 of those yards were due to passes to his running back coming out of the backfield.
When Newton let it fly in Sensabaugh’s direction, the former Tiger was usually coming out on top. He finished the game with four tackles, and his presence helped limit Panthers’ wideouts to just 92 yards.
On the season, Sensabaugh has 23 tackles and a forced fumble.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2 catches for 53 yards in 16-3 loss to Washington
Chandler Cantanzaro, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 33-yard field goal, only points for team in 16-3 loss to Washington
Marcus Gilchrist, safety, Oakland Raiders - 2 tackles and an interception in 20-6 loss to Los Angeles Chargers
Dorian O’Daniel, linebacker, Kansas City Chiefs - 3 tackles in 26-14 win over Arizona
Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills - 2 tackles and a sack in 41-10 win over New York Jets