With all eyes on the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered offense, it has to feel a little like a return to his Clemson glory days for Sammy Watkins.
Granted, the wideout is sharing catches with equally talented players. So the 1,464 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns he posted as a junior in 2013 won’t be replicated.
But on days like Sunday, Watkins reminds fans why he’s so valuable.
Watkins caught a pair of touchdown passes — one for 13 yards and the other for 10 — from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' 30-23 victory over Denver on Sunday. He finished with 8 catches for 107 yards. He has 39 catches for 453 yards and three TDs this season.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans - 16 for 20 for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns in 42-23 win over Miami
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans - 6 catches for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns in 42-23 win over Miami
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7 catches for 76 yards in 37-34 loss to Cincinnati
B.J. Goodson, linebacker, New York Giants - 7 tackles in 20-13 loss to Washington
Marcus Gilchrist, cornerback, Oakland Raiders - 4 tackles in 42-28 loss to Indianapolis
Chandler Cantanzaro, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2 field goals and 2 extra points in 37-34 loss to Cincinnati