Ability was never a question when it came to Sammy Watkins. Unless we’re talking about availability.

The former Clemson star is only 26, but his injury history is well documented. He’s only played a full season once, and that was his rookie year in 2014.

But when healthy, Watkins has proven to be one of the better targets in the league, evidenced by the best game of his career on Sunday.

Watkins scored three touchdowns for Kansas City in a 40-26 win over Jacksonville, including a 68-yard score in the first 90 seconds of the game. It started as an 8-yard completion, but Watkins turned on the jets and sprinted to the end zone.

Later in the first quarter, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes found him again for a 49-yard touchdown. The magic continued in the fourth with a three-yard touchdown.

Watkins finished the Week 1 victory with nine catches for 198 yards and three scores.

Highlights from other Tigers

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons – four tackles and a sack in 28-12 loss to Minnesota

Ray-Ray McCloud, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers —Averaged 25.5 yards on kick returns and 12 yards on punt returns in 30-27 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Deon Cain, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts – 2 catches for 37 yards in 30-24 loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – two catches for 29 yards in 30-24 win over Indianapolis

Jayron Kearse, safety, Minnesota Vikings – six tackles in 28-12 win over Atlanta