Sammy Watkins, at age 25 and with his third NFL team in three years, is reminding the world that he’s more than a journeyman.
Now solidified as a key contributor for the high-powered Kansas City offense, the former Clemson Tiger caught his first touchdown pass of the season in the Chiefs’ 38-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Watkins recorded five catches for 55 yards and a score Sunday, and added a 20-yard run.
First year quarterback Patrick Mahomes is racking up a ton of passing yards, with elite weapons like running back Kareem Hunt, receiver Tyreke Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.
And then there’s Watkins, who’s just as potent. Injuries in 2015 and 2016 made fans forget about him. But he quietly caught eight touchdown passes last season with the Los Angeles Rams, and is being equally productive so far this year.
On the season, Watkins has 14 catches for 176 yards.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 4 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in 35-23 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Jaron Brown, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks – 2 catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in 24-13 win over Dallas
B.J. Goodson, defensive lineman, New York Giants – 1 tackle and helped limit Houston to 59 rushing yards in 27-22 win
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 24 for 40 for 385 yards and 2 touchdowns in loss to Giants
Vic Beasley, defensive end, Atlanta Falcons – two tackles and a sack in Falcons' 43-37 loss to New Orleans