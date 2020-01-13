Most will remember Sunday’s offensive explosion between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs as the game that Patrick Mahomes erased a 24-point deficit to defeat Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and advance to the AFC title game.

But the Chiefs’ 51-31 win was about much more than just the quarterbacks.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, two former Clemson Tigers, were key contributors in Kansas City’s comeback win, helping the team get one step away from the Super Bowl.

Watkins caught two passes for 76 yards, with the biggest catch of the afternoon coming early in the third quarter as the Chiefs looked to extend their 28-24 lead.

The fourth overall pick from 2014 caught the ball 20 yards downfield and then evaded defenders for an additional 28 yards.

On the other side of the ball, Breeland was the main defender that helped hold the Texans to just seven points in the second half. The Allendale native had a game-high six tackles and was able to stymie multiple offensive Houston drives with his coverage down field.

Other Tiger highlights:

Despite the loss, Watson had one of the better divisional round performances. He threw for 388 yards and two scores, and added 37 rushing yards and another touchdown. Fellow Tiger DeAndre Hopkins was Watson’s lead receiver, making nine catches and 118 yards.