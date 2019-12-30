A week after hanging 107 yards and a touchdown catch on the Los Angeles Chargers, Hunter Renfrow almost matched the exact same stat line Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

His Oakland Raiders fell short in the 16-15 nail-biter, the rookie out of Clemson has put the NFL on notice that he’s here for the long haul.

Renfrow kept giving the Raiders chances to score, including a 22-yard catch near the end of the first half to set up a goal line opportunity.

With about five minutes left in the game, he snagged a 36-yard pass downfield, then lateralled to his teammate to gain another 12 yards on the play.

That drive ended with Renfrow hauling in a 3-yard pass for a touchdown.

Renfrow finished the game with 102 yards and a TD. He finished the season with 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns.

Highlights from other Tigers

Mackenzie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings — 4 tackles in 21-19 loss to Chicago

Jayron Kearse, safety, Minnesota Vikings — 4 tackles in 21-19 loss to Chicago

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons — a tackle and a sack in 28-22 win over Tampa Bay

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 2 catches for 38 yards in 31-21 loss to Kansas City