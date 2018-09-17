Even in defeat, the growing chemistry between former Clemson stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins is worth the price of admission for a Houston Texans’ game.
The quarterback-receiver duo put on another show on Sunday, albeit in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
In his second game back from a torn ACL that cost him most of his rookie season, Watson threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 44 yards.
Hopkins accounted for 110 of those yards, and one of those scores, via a 28-yard pass with 58 seconds left in the first half.
Their time at Clemson didn’t overlap, but the connection between the two former Tigers is clear. With Watson behind center last season, Hopkins amassed 606 yards and seven touchdowns through seven games.
In their first two games of the 2018 campaign, Hopkins has 188 reception yards and a touchdown.
Highlights from other former Tigers on Sunday:
Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs – 6 receptions for 100 yards and a 31-yard run in a 42-37 win over Pittsburgh
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 2 catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in 31-20 win over Buffalo
Bradley Pinion, punter, San Francisco 49ers – 5 punts for 227 yards, including three inside the 20-yard line, in a 30-27 win over Detroit.
Mackensie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings – 7 tackles and a sack in a 29-29 tie against Green Bay
Marcus Gilchrist, safety, Oakland Raiders – 4 tackles in 20-19 loss to Denver