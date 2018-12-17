Often times, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams looks like an afterthought in the team’s high-powered offense.
And other times, like Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he looks like the best player on the field.
Williams scored three times for the Chargers their 29-28 win. The first was on a three-yard pass in the second quarter, giving Los Angeles its first points of the game.
The second score came on a 19-yard run in the third quarter, cutting Kansas City’s lead to 21-14 after the extra point.
Then, with seven seconds left in the game, Williams caught another goal line pass to bring his squad to within one point of the Chiefs. He put the icing on the cake moments later by catching a two-point conversion pass to win the game 29-28.
It was the third game this season Williams has had at least two touchdowns. On the year, he has 37 catches for 592 yards and nine touchdowns.
Highlights from other former Tigers
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans: 10 catches for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns in 29-22 win over New York Jets
Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons: 4 tackles and 2 sacks in 40-14 win over Arizona
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans: 22 for 28 for 294 yards and 2 touchdowns in 29-22 win over New York Jets
Mackenzie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings: 3 tackles and a sack in 41-17 win over Miami
Vic Beasley, linebacker, Atlanta Falcons: 3 tackles and a sack in 40-14 win over Arizona
B.J. Goodson, linebacker, New York Giants: game-high 9 tackles in 17-0 loss to Tennessee