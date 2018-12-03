Seattle has been a tough fit for Jaron Brown, the former Clemson receiver who signed a deal this year with the Seahawks.
The team has a run-happy offense and already had elite pass-catchers on the team, limiting Brown’s ability to show what he can do.
But the Cheraw native was able to put his skills on display Sunday when he hauled in two touchdown passes in the Seahawks’ 43-16 rout of the San Francisco 49ers.
Brown got it going in the first quarter, snagging a four-yard score to produce the first points of the day for either team.
Then, less than a minute into the fourth, quarterback Russell Wilson found him again, this time on an 18-yard dart between two defenders.
Brown scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard toss from Russell Wilson, and caught an 18-yard pass for a TD from Wilson in the fourth quarter. He finished with three catches for 67 yards, and for the season has 11 catches for 150 yards and five touchdowns.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 22 for 31 for 224 yards and a touchdown in 29-13 win over Cleveland
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in 24-17 win over Carolina
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 7 catches for 91 yards in 29-13 win over Cleveland
Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons – 4 tackles and a sack in 26-16 loss to Baltimore
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 3 catches for 52 yards in 33-30 win over Pittsburgh