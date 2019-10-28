The Oakland Raiders have played some competitive football, but it’s clearer each week that the team is in the midst of a rebuild.

It’s also clear that one of the foundations of that rebuilding project is Hunter Renfrow.

The former Clemson receiver scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday in a 27-24 loss to Houston. Still, Renfrow had to feel good about scoring in front of former college teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson, both Houston Texans.

Renfrow scored on a 65-yard catch and run. He finished with four receptions for 88 yards, and has 18 catches for 203 yards this season.

Highlights from other Tigers

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — 27 of 39 for 279 yards and three touchdowns in 27-24 win over Oakland

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons — 5 tackles and a sack in 27-20 loss to Seattle

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 11 catches for 109 yards in 27-24 win over Oakland

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 3 catches for 69 yards in 17-16 win over Chicago

Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills — 2 tackles and a sack in 31-13 loss to Philadelphia