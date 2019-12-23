Don’t count the Oakland Raiders out just yet.

They need a minor miracle to squeeze into the NFL playoffs, but hopes were kept alive Sunday thanks to Hunter Renfrow.

The former star receiver at Clemson led Oakland in catches and yards in the team’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

No play was bigger than Renfrow’s 56-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

That score put the first points of the game on the scoreboard, and Oakland never looked back. Renfrow finished the game with seven catches for 107 yards and one TD.

The Raiders need a win next week, along with plenty of help from other teams, to earn a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

The team’s fifth-round pick from this year, Renfrow is having a solid rookie campaign with 43 catches for 503 yards and three TDs.

Highlights from other Tigers

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 3 catches for 51 yards in 24-17 loss to Oakland

Christian Wilkins, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins — 1-yard touchdown in 38-35 win over Cincinnati

Vic Beasley, linebacker, Atlanta Falcons — 2 tackles and a sack in 24-12 win over Jacksonville

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons — 2 tackles and a sack in 24-12 win over Jacksonville

Clelin Ferrell, defensive end, Oakland Raiders — 2 tackles and a sack in 24-17 win over Los Angeles Chargers