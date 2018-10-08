Fighting to stay afloat in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson came up big in primetime.
In a nail-biter with the Dallas Cowboys, Watson led the Houston Texans to a 19-16 overtime win on Sunday Night Football.
Watson threw for 375 yards and a touchdown, with an additional 40 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Watson’s 49-yard pass to former Clemson teammate DeAndre Hopkins set up the game-winning, 36-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining.
The win puts Houston at 2-3, a game behind the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are tied for first in the AFC South.
On the season, Watson has compiled 1,621 passing yards and 8 touchdowns through five games. He’s also rushed for 201 yards and a score.
Highlights from other former Tigers
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 9 catches for 151 yards in 19-16 win over Dallas.
Marcus Gilchrist, safety, Oakland Raiders – 2 tackles, took away deep threat in 26-10 loss to Los Angeles Chargers.
Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs – 6 catches for 78 yards in 30-14 win over Jacksonville.
B.J. Goodson, linebacker, New York Giants – 3 tackles in 33-31 loss to Carolina.
Bradley Pinion, punter, San Francisco 49ers – 4 punts for 177 yards, including one inside the 20-yard line in 28-18 loss to Arizona.