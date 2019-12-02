Figuring out the New England Patriots’ No. 1 ranked defense is not an easy task. Just ask the 10 teams they beat this year.

But the defense has cracked a couple of times this season, including Sunday night when former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson carved them up for three touchdowns in the Houston Texans' 28-22 victory.

Watson found his spots to pick the secondary apart, throwing for 234 yards and no interceptions. He also spread the wealth around, with three different receivers scoring touchdowns.

On a trick play in the fourth quarter, Watson added a receiving touchdown to his night when fellow Clemson product DeAndre Hopkins threw a pass to him for 6-yard score on a trick play.

The win gave the Texans a one-game lead in the AFC South.

On the season, Watson has 3,133 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, as well as 62 carries for 300 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Highlights from other Tigers

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 5 catches for 64 yards and a passing touchdown in 28-22 win over New England

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 5 catches for 117 yards in 23-20 loss to Denver

Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — 1 catch for 13 yards and a touchdown in 31-17 win over Indianapolis

Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills — 4 tackles and a half sack in 26-15 win over Dallas

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons — 5 tackles in 26-18 loss to New Orleans