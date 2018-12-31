He didn’t throw any touchdown passes on Sunday. But as usual, Deshaun Watson found other ways to help the Houston Texans win.
The former Clemson star used his legs in a 20-3 victory over Jacksonville to secure the No. 3 seed in the NFL's AFC playoffs.
That’s critical because it means the Texans get to host Saturday’s playoff game against their South division rival, the Indianapolis Colts.
Watson threw for 234 yards and no interceptions on Sunday, while completing 71 percent of his passes. He also had a game-high 13 carries for 66 yards, including a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to break a 3-3 tie.
He finished the regular season with 4,165 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. He also tallied 551 rushing yards on 99 carries and another five scores.
Highlights from other former Tigers
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans - 12 catches for 147 yards in 20-3 win over Jacksonville
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers - 5 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in 23-9 win over Denver
Wayne Gallman, running back, New York Giants - 6 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown in 36-35 loss to Dallas
B.J. Goodson, linebacker, New York Giants - 4 tackles in 36-35 loss to Dallas
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 5 catches for 66 yards in 34-32 loss to Atlanta