Nearly three years ago, following Clemson’s national title win over Alabama, Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney likened Deshaun Watson to Michael Jordan.

After Watson led the Houston Texans’ 16-point comeback victory over Buffalo in the NFL playoffs on Saturday, Swinney has to be feeling pretty good about that comparison.

The Texans won the overtime thriller 22-19 and are headed to the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend.

Watson’s offense went scoreless in the first half and through much of the third quarter. At one point, the Texans trailed 16-0. Then Watson came to life.

The former Tiger led a nine-play drive that ended with him running in for a touchdown with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter. He capped it off with a two-point conversion.

Late in the fourth quarter, Watson found the end zone again via a 5-yard touchdown pass to his running back.

Then, in overtime, he led another nine-play drive to set up the game-winning field goal. He finished the game with 257 passing yards, 55 rushing yards on 14 carries and two total touchdowns.

Watson wasn’t the only former Tiger in Houston’s game against Buffalo. DeAndre Hopkins was a big part of Watson’s success on Saturday, posting all of his 90 receiving yards in the second half.

And on the defensive side of the ball for Houston, former Clemson star D.J. Reader, a defensive tackle, posted three tackles. Finally, for Buffalo, former Tiger Shaq Lawson, a defensive end, recorded two tackles.