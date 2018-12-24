Fantasy football owners who were smart enough to start Deshaun Watson on Sunday are feeling like geniuses.
Granted, the star quarterback and former Clemson Tiger lost in a close game. But Watson was spectacular.
In an offensive duel with the Philadelphia Eagles, Watson threw for 339 yards and two scores. But wait, there’s more. The quarterback also rushed for 49 yards on eight carries and another two touchdowns.
In standard fantasy football league, that adds up to 36.46 points after his lost fumble is factored in.
On the season, he has 3,931 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. He also has 86 carries for 485 yards and another four scores.
Highlights from other former Tigers
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 9 catches for 104 yards in 34-32 loss to Philadelphia
Mackenzie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings – 4 tackles and helped limit Detroit to 161 passing yards and no touchdowns in 27-9 win
Andre Branch, defensive end, Miami Dolphins – 2 tackles and a sack in 17-7 loss to Jacksonville
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 10 catches for 79 yards in 27-20 loss to Dallas