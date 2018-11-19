As expected, Sunday featured a hard-fought game for the Houston Texans.
Also as expected, former Clemson Tiger DeAndre Hopkins was the difference maker.
Currently in first place in the AFC South, Houston barely inched past the Washington Redskins, the leaders of the NFC East, in a 23-21 thriller.
Fellow former Tiger Deshaun Watson didn’t have the best outing for the Texans, throwing just one touchdown and two interceptions.
But Houston padded the scoreboard early, thanks to Hopkins. Already up 3-0 in the third, Hopkins snagged a pass from Watson, pulling it in for a 24-yard score just out of the reach of a diving Redskins’ defender.
Interestingly enough, that defender was Greenwood native Josh Norman, a pro bowl cornerback who played at Coastal Carolina.
Back to Hopkins, he finished the game with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. On the season, the former Tiger has 68 catches for 950 yards and eight scores.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 16 for 24 for 208 yards and a touchdown in 23-21 win over Washington
Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3 catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in 38-35 loss to New York Giants
Vic Beasley, linebacker, Atlanta Falcons – 3 tackles and 2 sacks in 22-19 loss to Dallas
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 2 catches for 56 yards in 23-22 loss to Denver
Wayne Gallman, running back, New York Giants – 2 carries for 11 yards and 2 catches for 24 yards in 38-35 win over Tampa Bay