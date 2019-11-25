Barbershop talk about who the best wide receiver is in the NFL wouldn’t be complete without including DeAndre Hopkins in the mix.
The Clemson product proved on Thursday night why he deserves his place next to Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and others in that conversation.
Hopkins caught a pair of touchdown passes from another former Tiger, Deshaun Watson, in the Houston Texans’ 20-12 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Hopkins' first TD came on a 35-yard pass in the second quarter. He and Watson put the final nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter when they connected again for a 30-yard touchdown.
Hopkins finished the game with six catches for 94 yards and two scores. On the season, the Central native has 81 catches for 834 yards and six TDs.
Highlights from other Tigers
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — completed 19 of 30 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns
Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills — 2 tackles and 2 sacks in 20-3 win over Denver
Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders — 3 catches for 31 yards in 34-3 loss to New York Jets
Bradley Pinion, punter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — averaged 43.8 per punt including three inside the 20-yard line in 35-22 win over Atlanta
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — 3 catches for 20 yards in 42-20 win over Jacksonville