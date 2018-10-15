In a league where wide receivers like Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. dominate the headlines, guys like DeAndre Hopkins seem to fly under the radar.
Still, each week the Houston Texans receiver seems to make his case as to why he should be in that conversation. Sunday was no different.
The former Clemson Tiger set the tone early in Houston’s 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, another Clemson product, struggled throughout, only amassing 177 passing yards and throwing two interceptions. And the ground attack was also stunted, with a total of 74 rushing yards.
So with a struggling offense, Hopkins delivered once again. With just under five minutes left in the opening quarter, Hopkins sprinted toward the end zone, spinned on his defender and made a leaping catch. He landed on one foot and fell back just over the goal line for the 13-yard touchdown.
Hopkins finished as the Texans’ leading receiver with 63 yards. He has 44 receptions for 657 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — 15 for 25 for 177 yards and a touchdown in 20-13 win over Buffalo
Mackensie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings — 4 tackles and a sack in 27-17 win over Arizona
Jaron Brown, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks — 5-yard touchdown catch in 27-3 win over Oakland
Chandler Cantanzaro, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a field goal and two extra points in 34-29 loss to Atlanta
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 3 catches for 82 yards in 34-29 loss to Atlanta
Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills — 2 tackles and a sack in 20-13 loss to Houston