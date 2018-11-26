It’s been an interesting season for Mike Williams, the former Clemson Tiger who now catches passes for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The wide receiver ranks 125th in the NFL in receptions. However, he’s tied for 10th in touchdowns after catching two in Sunday’s 45-10 win over Arizona.
This is his second time this season Williams has posted multiple scores in a game.
On the season, he has 24 catches for 419 yards and seven touchdowns.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 6 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in 27-9 win over San Francisco
Jordan Leggett, tight end, New York Jets – 2 catches for 24 yards in 27-13 loss to New England
Wayne Gallman, running back, New York Giants – 5 carries for 25 yards in 25-22 loss to Philadelphia
Marcus Gilchrist, safety, Oakland Raiders – 3 tackles and an interception in 34-17 loss to Baltimore
Bradley Pinion, punter, San Francisco 49ers – 6 punts for 260 yards, including 3 inside the 20-yard line in 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay