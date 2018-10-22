The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still very much in the NFC South title race after Sunday’s big win over the Cleveland Browns.
Their kicker, former Clemson Tiger Chandler Catanzaro, just had to make a little history to seal the 26-23 victory.
Tied 23 apiece in overtime, Catanzaro was asked to deliver on a 59-yard field goal attempt. Keep in mind the fifth-year veteran had already missed a 40-yarder as time expired in regulation.
But with under two minutes to go in the extra period, the former Tiger took the field. The 59-yard kick is the longest in NFL overtime history, beating a record 57-yarder that was set by Sebastian Janikowski in 2008.
On the season, Cantanzaro has made 8 of 10 field goal attempts.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Andre Branch, defensive end, Miami Dolphins – 2 tackles and a sack in 32-21 loss to Detroit
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4 catches for 37 yards in 26-23 win over Cleveland
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 3 catches for 50 yards and touchdown in 20-7 win over Jacksonville
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 1 catch for 55 yards and a touchdown in 20-19 win over Tennessee
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 12 for 24 for 139 yards and a touchdown in 20-7 win over Jacksonville
Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs – 4 catches for 74 yards in 45-10 win over Cincinnati