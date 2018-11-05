With guys like Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson in the passing game, and issues at quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense isn’t an ideal situation for wide receiver Adam Humphries.
But the former Clemson Tiger has quietly been making the most of the season, including Sunday’s shootout against the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay lost the game 42-28, but Humphries did his part. Down 35-14 in the third, the fourth-year receiver found the end zone on a 5-yard catch, bringing the game to within two scores.
And 30 seconds into the fourth, the undrafted receiver caught the ball on a slant route and ran it 30 yards for another score, bringing the game to 35-28 after the extra point.
He finished the game with eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, his only two scores of the year.
On the season, Humphries has 35 catches for 378 yards.
Highlights from other former Tigers
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in 19-17 win over Denver
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 17 for 24 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 19-17 win over Denver
Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs – 5 catches for 62 yards in 37-21 win over Cleveland
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 1 catch for 30 yards and a touchdown in 25-17 win over Seattle
Jaron Brown, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks – 1 catch for 10 yards and a touchdown in 25-17 loss to Los Angeles Chargers
Mackensie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings – 3 tackles in 24-9 win over Detroit