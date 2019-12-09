Sunday’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots was far from the Pats' 37-31 win in last season’s AFC championship game.

For starters, the Chiefs didn’t have cornerback Bashaud Breeland in that game. Turns out the former Clemson star makes a huge difference.

The Chiefs escaped New England with a 23-16 win largely thanks to Breeland’s defensive efforts.

That was apparent early in the second quarter when quarterback Tom Brady dropped back to throw on first down. Brady was hoping to connect with his tight end. Instead, Breeland read the coverage and abandoned his man to pick off the pass.

The interception eventually led to a Kansas City touchdown, helping the team capture a road victory. Breeland also had three tackles in the game.

On the season, Breeland has recovered two fumbles, including one for a touchdown. He has two interceptions and 40 tackles.

Highlights from other Tigers

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — 28 of 50 for 292 yards and a touchdown, plus two rushing touchdowns in 38-24 loss to Denver

Vic Beasley, defensive end, Atlanta Falcons — 4 tackles and 2 sacks in 40-20 win over Carolina

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs — 3 catches for 50 yards in 23-16 win over New England

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 7 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in 38-24 loss to Denver

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 2 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in 45-10 win over Jacksonville