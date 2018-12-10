There’s only three games left on the schedule for the NFL regular season. But Bashaud Breeland is just getting warmed up.
Medical issues derailed the 2018 campaign for the former Clemson cornerback. But he’s played in four games for the Green Bay Packers and is reminding people why he is an elite defender.
The Packers handed the Atlanta Falcons a 34-20 loss on Sunday, thanks in part to Breeland's key interception in the second quarter.
Quarterback Matt Ryan was looking for his tight end on a sideline pass when Breeland jumped in front, caught the ball, and ran 24 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 16-7 lead.
On the season, he has 14 tackles and two interceptions.
Highlights from other former Tigers
Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans - 27 of 38 for 267 yards and a touchdown in 24-21 loss to Indianapolis
DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans - 4 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in 24-21 loss to Indianapolis
Wayne Gallman, running back, New York Giants - 14 carries for 38 yards in 40-16 win over Washington
Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers - 3 catches for 45 yards in 26-21 win over Cincinnati
Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4 catches for 42 yards in 28-14 loss to New Orleans