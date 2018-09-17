CLEMSON — It was the one matchup a year ago that gave Clemson problems and the one that the Tigers' football team certainly has circled on the calendar for this year. Now, it officially has a kickoff time.
Monday, the ACC announced that the Clemson football team will kick off with Syracuse on Sept. 29 at noon on ABC for a matchup in Death Valley that will pit the Tigers against the only team that could beat them in the regular season a year ago.
Dino Babers' Syracuse Orange team went viral when it knocked off the perennial Tigers and an injured Kelly Bryant last season in the Carrier Dome with a 27-24 win that went down as one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.
The two teams will meet again with Clemson fighting for a an eventual ACC title and ensuing College Football Playoff berth.
Clemson enters Week 4 this week 3-0 and headed to Georgia Tech to open conference play. Syracuse is also 3-0 after clobbering a Florida State team off to a disastrous start. The Orange play Connecticut this week at home.