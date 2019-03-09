CLEMSON - After rallying to defeat No. 3 North Carolina 3-2 on a game-ending balk in the opener, No. 21 Clemson needed no such heroics in the nightcap at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) pounded out 20 hits in a 17-3 rout of the Tar Heels (12-3, 0-2) in Game 2.
In the second game, Clemson scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings and totaled 20 hits, the most since 22 against Maine on Feb. 21, 2016. Sam Hall, Grayson Byrd and Bryar Hawkins all registered four hits, the first time three Tigers had at least four hits in a game since April 20, 2003, when Herman Demmink, Kyle Frank and David Slevin accomplished the feat.
After the Tar Heels scored a run in the top of the first inning, Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring singles by Byrd and Davis Sharpe. The Tigers added four two-out runs in the second inning thanks to Byrd's two-run single, Kyle Wilkie's run-scoring double and Hawkins' run-scoring single. After North Carolina scored a run in the top of the third inning, Clemson answered again with two runs, highlighted by Byrd's two-out, run-scoring double, then Hall hit a two-out, three-run double in the fourth inning. The Tigers scored five runs in the fifth inning on Hawkins' two-run homer, his second of the season, and run-scoring singles by Hall, Logan Davidson and Byrd.
Sophomore lefty Mat Clark (3-0) earned the win in his second career start as he allowed four hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings.
Tar Heels starter Tyler Baum (3-1) yielded six runs on eight hits in 12/3 innings.
In the opener, Clemson pinch-runner Elijah Henderson scored on a balk with one out in the ninth inning. Michael Green led off the inning with a single and pinch-hitter Chad Fairey drew a one-out walk. Kier Meredith grounded a single to plate Green and tie it at 2, then Joey Lancellotti (0-1) faked a pickoff to third base, which is a balk for the first time in 2019.
Ike Freeman belted a solo homer in the first inning, then Michael Busch lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning to double the Tar Heel lead. Bryar Hawkins led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and scored on Jordan Greene's grounder.
Jacob Hennessy (2-0) allowed three hits, one run and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings of relief. Starter Davis Sharpe gave up three hits, one run and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
No. 20 South Carolina 9-3, Valparaiso 2-2
COLUMBIA - South Carolina defeated Valparaiso twice, the latter coming in dramatic fashion.
The Gamecocks won 9-2 in the opener, playing 4½ innings after rain suspended Friday's game. Then down 2-1 going to the bottom of the ninth of Game 2, Luke Berryhill and Jacob Olson hit back-to-back home runs to propel USC to a walk-off 3-2 win at Founders Park.
USC led 4-1 after four innings on Friday before rain halted the game. The Gamecocks scored a run in the fifth as Chris Cullen hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo blast to left. Valpo put up a run in the seventh, but South Carolina answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Cullen scored Olson with a single to right. Then with the bases loaded, Noah Campbell drove in Brady Allen after a fielder's choice.
The Gamecocks wrapped up the scoring with a pair of runs in the eighth on Olson's RBI double and a groundout from Allen that plated Olson.
John Gilreath earned the win in relief, pitching the first 22/3 innings of Saturday. He struck out three and allowed three hits and a run. Cam Tringali picked up his first save, striking out two in 21/3 innings. Wesley Sweatt pitched all four innings on Friday, striking out three and allowing three hits and a run.
In the win, Andrew Eyster, TJ Hopkins, Olson, Allen and Cullen all had two hits apiece.
The nightcap had more dramatic. In a pitcher's duel between junior Reid Morgan and Valpo's Jon Tieman, USC struck first with a run in the fourth on Eyster's double to left that scored Hopkins.
Morgan had seven strikeouts through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, allowing four hits and a pair of runs. A double play got USC out of further damage.
South Carolina had only six hits and an unearned run off of Tieman. He struck out five and did not walk a batter, but he was relieved by Montana Quigley to start the ninth. Berryhill took his first pitch into the Carolina bullpen, tying the game at 2. Olson then deposited Quigley's 0-1 pitch over the wall in left for the Gamecocks' third walk-off win of the season.
Morgan ended with 10 strikeouts, allowing seven hits and two runs with his first walk of the year. Daniel Lloyd earned the win in relief, getting the final out of the ninth inning. Olson and Eyster had two hits and an RBI apiece in the nightcap.
South Carolina and Valparaiso conclude the three-game series Sunday at Founders Park at noon.
Charleston Southern 10, The Citadel 5
Charleston Southern evened the weekend series with The Citadel with four runs in the sixth and eighth innings to back a quality start by Jaret Bennett.
After CSU (5-11) scored twice in the first, the Bulldogs (6-8) evened the score through five innings before the Bucs' offense came to life.
A bases-loaded error pushed the first run across in the sixth before Max Ryerson punched a ball through the right side, Jack DeLongchamps singled in a run and Christian Maggio sent a sacrifice fly to deep right field.
Bennett finished with just two runs allowed over six innings, striking out six and walking a pair.
Citadel cut into the margin with an unearned run in the seventh, but the Bucs put it out of reach with four more in the eighth on Alex Andronica’s RBI double, Josh Litchfield’s run-scoring double, a passed ball and bases-loaded walk from Ryan Stoudemire.
Litchfield finished 2 for 4 with two walks, a double and an RBI, Ryan Stoudemire was 2 for 2 with four walks and Christian Maggio was 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.
Will Pillsbury took the loss for the Bulldogs, surrendering four runs, three earned, on two hits and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.
J.D. Davis had a huge night for The Citadel, going 3 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs. Ben Peden was 2 for 4 and Tyler Corbitt had an RBI.
CSU and the rival Bulldogs wrap up the series Sunday at Riley Park with a 1 p.m. start.
Arizona 7, College of Charleston 5
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona held off a late rally by College of Charleston to win for a second straight night.
Logan McRae was 2 for 4 with a solo homer for the Cougars (9-5), while Danny Wondrack was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Dupree Hart drove in two runs.
Starter Zach Williams took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits in 12/3 innings.
The teams close out the three-game series on Sunday at 3 p.m.