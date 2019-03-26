Clemson starting wide receiver Amari Rodgers injured his knee during Monday’s spring football practice, a Clemson athletic source has confirmed.
The extent of his injury is not yet known, but it is feared to be an ACL tear.
Rodgers started 15 games last season, catching 55 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 39 punts with one for a touchdown.
On Rodger’s Twitter account he wrote: “God gives his toughest soldiers the toughest tasks. I’ll be back better than ever, believe that.”