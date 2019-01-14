Football recruiting went live again on Friday and over the weekend Clemson had running back Jerrion Ealy of Jackson, Miss., on campus for an official visit.
Ealy decommitted from Ole Miss last week. He also has taken an official visit to Mississippi State. New South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown contacted Ealy last week about a possible visit with the Gamecocks. Ealy also is a top baseball prospect who’s expected to go early in the MLB draft this summer.
Another running back drawing interest from Clemson and USC is Jamious Griffin of Rome, Ga. He’s been committed to N.C. State but did not sign last month. He took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. He told AL.com Sunday he has Auburn at the top of his list with N.C. State. He said he’s also planning to visit Miami and has Virginia Tech on his short list. Brown was recruiting him to Miami before moving to USC.
Defensive tackle Jaqaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., is one of the top prospects remaining on USC’s recruiting board for the 2019 class. The Under Armour All-American has narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks, Penn State and Alabama.
USC coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson made their in-home visit with Sorrells and his mother on Sunday, according to Winter Park High assistant coach Kit Hill. Sorrells is scheduled to take his official visit to USC this weekend.
Sorrells also will take official visits to Penn State and Alabama this month and then make his decision for the Feb. 6 signing day.
“Those three schools have maintained the relationships throughout the process,” Hill said. “He’s a relationship kid. He’s going to go where he feels he fits in the best and has the best relationship with one of those coaches.”
Sorrells' visit to USC this month will be his fourth of this recruiting calendar. He was in for a camp and a recruiting event in the summer and was back for a game in September. For his career, Sorrells totaled 178 tackles and 18 sacks, according to stats by MaxPreps.
USC target safety Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., was scheduled for an official visit to Auburn over the weekend and he is scheduled to visit Tennessee this weekend. He also has talked about visiting Kentucky. He took his official visit with the Gamecocks in June. USC signed two defensive backs last month, both corners, and is looking to add at least two more to the secondary. Robinson has kept the Gamecocks at or near the top of his list throughout the recruiting process.
Cornerback Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Tex., was scheduled for an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend. He’s also taken official visits to USC and Colorado State. He has said USC is his leader.
Despite a recent offer from Texas Tech, cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta said his decision is still between Oregon and USC. He has official visits to both coming up.
Spring Valley defensive back Akele Pauling committed to Marshall.
Quafterback DJ Uiagalelei, the recruiting analysts’ prized recruit for the 2020 class, made the six-hour trip from his native Bellflower, Calif., to Santa Clara for a view from the sideline of Clemson’s win over Alabama in the National Championship Game.
After also seeing the Tigers in person in their win over USC in November, Uiagalelei has even more reasons for having Clemson at the top of his list.
“I just wanted to see. It was the national championship game, and I just wanted to see Clemson play Alabama,” Uiagalelei said. “That’s a huge game right there, and I just wanted to be over there and be a part of it and see it."
Clemson and Oregon seem to have separated from the rest with the Tigers holding the lead spot.
“I still like Clemson a lot," Uiagalelei said. "That’s my top school right now. I’m still open. I’m not sure when I’ll make a decision. I really want my mom to go up there and see Clemson. I know she likes Clemson a lot. My dad has been up there, and he loves Clemson"
Uiagalelei also is a baseball prospect and has already transitioned into that sport for this spring.
USC will continue to work the state of Tennessee hard in the 2020 recruiting campaign. One player Will Muschamp has his eye on is defensive end Jay Hardy (6-5, 265) of Chattanooga. Hardy said Muschamp’s reputation as a defensive coach and developer of defensive talent is a key item with him.
“I love what he has been doing and his past,” said Hardy, who has been offered by USC. “It means he knows how to get me to the places I want to go.”
Hardy’s offer list is growing with Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Northwestern, Indiana and Duke also on board. His brother played fullback at Tennessee and he attended three games there last season. He also made it to Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and UTC for games.
Wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers of Alpharetta, Ga., said last week Clemson is his favorite and a commitment is not far off, probably on his next visit.
“It’s a pretty big margin,” Capers said of the Tigers’ lead over USC, Florida and Arkansas. He said he talks regularly with receivers coach Jeff Scott and recruiter Brandon Streeter. He also attended three games in Death Valley last season so he has a good feel for how he would fit in.
Capers had 60 catches for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga., visited USC this past season and he and his mother plan a return visit for a junior day on Jan. 26. He said regular contact with Muschamp and recruiter Bobby Bentley has put them in good shape with him.
Clemson also is among the offers for Bigsby. He didn’t make it to Death Valley last season but he was there in 2017 and he’s heard from the coaches.
Basketball
Point guard Deivon Smith of Loganville, Ga., (Class of 2020) planned to visit Clemson Saturday but did not make it in. He has no future visits planned.
PJ Hall of Dorman (6-9) visited Clemson on Saturday for the Virginia game. He was at Florida for the USC game. He also plans to get to USC for a game this season.