The two most prestigious high school football all-star games in the country will be played this week and there will be several Clemson and South Carolina recruits in those games.
First up will be the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday (6 p.m., ESPN2). The All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tex., will be played Saturday (1 p.m., NBC).
Clemson signees who will be in Orlando are cornerback Andrew Booth, defensive lineman Tyler Davis, cornerback Sheridan Jones and linebacker Bryton Constantin. Clemson target running back Jerrion Ealy also is in the game.
USC’s signee in Orlando will be defensive end Zacch Pickens. USC targets in the game are cornerback Shilo Sanders, whose dad Deion Sanders is one of the coaches, and defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells.
Clemson signees who will be in San Antonio are offensive lineman Will Putnam, linebacker Kane Patterson, wide receiver Joseph Ngata, running back Chez Mellusi and wide receiver Frank Ladson. USC signees in the game will be cornerback Cam Smith and quarterback Ryan Hilinski. USC target cornerback Chris Steele also will be in the game.
Steele apparently still lists USC and Florida as his top choices, though Oregon has made a strong push lately. Steele is expected to announce his decision during Saturday’s game.
Unsigned cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta said he hears from USC head coach Will Muschamp on a daily basis.
“Same as usual, they want me there and all of that stuff, guaranteed playing some and a good education,” Watts said. “It’s going to come down to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Oregon.”
UCF also is still in the hunt. Watts said he’s set for official visits in January to USC on the 18th, Ole Miss on the 25th and Oregon on the 31st.
Watts, who originally was committed to UCF, had 32 tackles with 6 interceptions and 15 pass breakups this season. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and had two kickoff returns for scores.
Safety Collin Duncan of Montgomery, Ala., did not sign early and said he’s still talking with USC about an official visit in January. He camped at USC last summer and took an unofficial visit during the season.
Clemson is in the top 10 with 2020 wide receiver Julian Fleming of Catawissa, Pa. The others are Alabama, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Georgia, Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State.
Clemson and USC are in the top 10 with 2020 defensive end Reggie Grimes of Mount Juliet, Tenn. The others are Alabama, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., plans to announce a top seven this week. He’s visited Clemson twice and the Tigers are a lock for that list. Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and LSU are others he’s mentioned prominently in the past.
Offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin of Buford, Ga., who has Clemson and USC offers, plans to release his top five soon.
Clemson hopes to continue its recruiting success of recent years in the state of Alabama with 2020 wide receiver JJ Evans of Montevallo. The Tigers offered in November and he later visited for the USC game. Evans also has offeres from Alabama and Auburn.
Wide receiver Ray Grier of Belmont, N.C., has offers from USC, N.C. State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Purdue. Grier watched the Gamecocks play Tennessee this season and from that and other exposure to the Gamecocks he has them at the top of his list.
“They are number one. The atmosphere feels like home,” he said. Grier does not plan to make his decision until his senior season. In the last two seasons, according to MaxPreps stats, he has 53 catches for 1,114 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Basketball
Clemson and USC offered Adrian Baldwin (Class of 2020) of St. Francis High School in Baltimore, according to his high school’s Twitter account. Baldwin, a 6-0 point guard, is playing this week at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia. Some of his other offers are Maryland, VCU, Georgetown, Miami, East Carolina, Connecticut, Rutgers and Providence.