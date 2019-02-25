Clemson apparently made a good impression on running back Sam Adams during a recruiting visit last week.
Adams, a 6-2, 200-pound prospect from Sammamish, Wash., is now waiting to see if the Tigers offer him a scholarship.
“I loved the Clemson visit, I had a great time,” said Adams, the son of former NFL lineman Sam Adams. “Their plan for the players outside of football and life after college was what really stood out most to me. I was with my aunt there and she loved it as well. Coach (Tony) Elliot mentioned that there are still a few boxes he wants to check off before they offer. If I have free time I would like to come back.”
Clemson is one of the few teams not to have offered Adams at this point. His list includes Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Southern Cal, LSU, Penn State and Texas A&M.
His stop at Clemson was part of a swing through the South that included a visit to Alabama. Like Clemson, Alabama has not yet offer. According stats compiled by MaxPreps, Adams rushed for 929 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He also had 10 receptions for 203 yards and three TDs.
South Carolina continues to pursue a running back the Gamecocks have been chasing for some time. Tank Bigsby is a 6-1, 195-pound rusher from Hoganville, Ga.
USC head coach Will Muschamp and running backs coach Thomas Brown want an elite back in the 2020 class and they are throwing the full force of their recruiting talents into wooing Bigsby and his family. Bigsby has visited USC more than any other school and the Gamecocks can only hope that kind of interest eventually will pay off in a commitment.
Bigsby visited last season. He also was in for the junior day in late January. And he was back for an overnight stay earlier this month. Bigsby said the visit didn’t uncover any new ground through his conversations with the coaches.
“The same thing really,” Bigsby said. “They just like my leadership and stuff like that. I feel like they are a good school, they have good coaches. The coaching staff is good.”
The primary message Bigsby said he’s getting from Muschamp and Brown is come to USC and be that guy at running back who gets 25 carries and 150 yards per game. But, he said the Gamecocks aren’t alone in making that pitch.
“Yes sir, a lot of people are doing that,” he said. Bigsby said he’s not visited any other schools but he will as he continues through the recruiting process.
“A lot of schools are sticking out really but I haven’t visited anywhere, so I’ve got to go and visit and all that,” he said.
It’s a wonder defensive end Tonka Hemingway of Conway can find any time to deal with his recruiting. He went right from football season to basketball season. And when his basketball team was eliminated from the playoffs this week, he stepped directly into baseball. He’s a first baseman and catcher.
As for his recruiting activities, Hemingway said his most recent visit was to Wake Forest.
“It was a good experience,” Hemingway said. “They have a lot of good things to offer me. I like their facilities and all the new ones that are being built.”
Hemingway said he doesn’t have anything else set for visits right now, but he plans to see Duke and North Carolina at some point. He also plans to return to USC as soon as he can. USC remains in regular contact.
“They like me and they want me to come there. They want me to come to the new facility that they got built,” he said of USC.
Hemingway said Clemson has not been in touch outside of some letters, but he said he does plan to set up a visit. He said Clemson coaches came through his school in January and talked to his coaches.
USC and Wake Forest are the two showing Hemingway the strongest interest at this point. He also has offers from Maryland, N.C. State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Duke, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. He said he plans to make his commitment the week of his first game in August.
Last week, USC coach Will Muschamp offered linebacker Antonio Doyle of St. Louis and has been working him hard since then. Doyle is a highly recruited prospect and said he loves his home state and his home state school, Missouri, and thus will be hard to pull out of there.
But he’s at least willing to listen to pitches from Muschamp and other coaches. Doyle said Muschamp and Gamecock linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler have been talking to him, and they offered without having seen him in person.
One of Clemson’s top targets for the 2020 class, defensive end Bryan Bresee of Damascus, Md., visited Georgia recently. Bresee also has made multiple visits to Clemson, the last one in late January. He said he’s looking at another visit with the Tigers, possibly for the spring game, but nothing has been decided on that.
Clemson made the top five with tight end Lukas Ungar of Morristown, N.J. He also has Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Stanford on his short list.
USC offered cornerback Clark Phillips of La Habra, Calif. Clemson also has offered along with Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, BYU and others.
USC offered running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Ga. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, Louisville and others.
USC also offered 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton of Tiger, Ga.
Charles Montgomery of Valrico, Fla., visited USC Sunday after playing in a 7 on 7 tournament in Myrtle Beach Saturday. The Gamecocks offered Montgomery, who is listed as an athlete, last summer and apparently they have been weighing heavily on his mind because he’s been considering making an early commitment.
If a commitment does eventually happen, Montgomery would give the Gamecocks the versatility they enjoyed with departing receiver Deebo Samuel. He first burst on the football scene in Tampa as an 8th-grader playing for FBU Tampa as a receiver, quarterback and defensive back. In high school, he's been playing primarily receiver and running back with some quarterback.
Last season Montgomery rushed for 864 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging nearly eight yards per carry. He also averaged 25 yards per catch on 16 receptions with three touchdowns. And he completed 10 of 20 passes for 220 yards and three scores. He also averaged 23 yards per kickoff return after averaging 33 yards per return as a freshman. Montgomery also has offers from Iowa State, West Virginia, Southern Miss, FIU and Bowling Green.
Clemson target cornerback Henry Gray of Miami will visit Ohio State in late March.
USC target linebacker De’Rickey Wright of Attallah, Ala., was offered by Notre Dame and LSU.
Basketball
Clifford Omoruyi (6-10) of Roselle, N.J., visited USC unofficially last week. He attends the same school that sent Michael Carrera and Chris Silva to the Gamecocks.
According to John Whittle of TheBigSpur, Marquette offered PJ Hall (6-10) of Dorman.