Clemson and South Carolina are waiting this week for announcements from several football recruits.
Defensive end Colby Wooden of Lawrenceville, Ga., has said he will announce on Thursday his choice between Clemson and Auburn.
Cornerback D.J. Daniel of Georgia Military JC plans to reveal his choice from USC, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ole Miss on Thursday. On Friday, cornerback Cam Smith of Westwood is expected to announce for either USC, Georgia or Tennessee.
Latta wide receiver Deonte Stanley has set Aug. 24 for his commitment announcement. His offers include Central Florida, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, Georgia Southern, Texas-San Antonio and Marshall.
Spartanburg running back Zykamren Robinson said Virginia has been in touch recently after watching his scrimmage videos. He’s been invited to a game there but has not been offered. USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley remains in regular contact and has sent him video of their running back drills. His offer list includes USC, Tennessee, Missouri, Purdue and Colorado State.
Cooper Dawson, an offensive lineman and defensive end at Hanahan, will miss this season due to a torn ACL suffered at a Clemson camp in June. The Tigers offered him as an offensive lineman and he continues to hear from the Tigers' Tony Elliott and Robbie Caldwell.
His other offers — some for offensive line, some for tight end and some for defensive line — include UCF, Wake Forest, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, South Florida, Army, Navy, Princeton, Brown, Tulane and Georgia State.
Dawson said part of his decision will be based on which position he wants to play in college. Right now he said Clemson, Princeton, Brown, Army, Navy, Central Florida and South Florida stand out the most with him. He was at Clemson for the cookout in late July.
Safety Jaylen McCollough of Powder Springs, Ga., has been sitting on a final four of USC, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn. But when the official offers began rolling in Aug. 1, McCollough received one from Georgia, and that gave him pause.
“Coach Smart hit me up on that one and that’s a big thing, getting an in-state official offer. That was pretty big,” McCollough said. “It makes me still kind of look at UGA. It puts them in the mix a little bit but I’m still solely focused on those four.”
Smart and the Bulldogs have some catching up to do, especially with USC and Tennessee working McCollough as long and as hard as they have. McCollough said USC coach Will Muschamp is in touch daily and is pushing for one of his official visits.
Cornerback Johnny Dixon of Tampa closed out the month of June with unofficial visits to Miami and Florida. He remains in steady contact with USC recruiter Travaris Robinson and he credits the Gamecock defensive coordinator with having the Gamecocks in a strong position with him. “I like South Carolina,” Dixon said. “He (Robinson) wants me to come. He wants me to be a Gamecock. That’s my favorite coach.”
Dixon took an official visit to USC in June. He is scheduled for an official visit to Penn State in September and will also set one with Miami. Florida is the fourth school he’s still considering after cutting Alabama and Ohio State from his list. Dixon said he could make his decision within a few weeks but he will still take his official visits to the other schools. He does not claim a favorite at this point.
USC target offensive lineman Anthony Whigan of Lackawanna (Penn.) JC committed to Penn State last week. Whigan is a Maryland native. He took official visits to USC and Louisville in June and has made unofficial visits to Penn State.
Clemson offered linebacker Kane Patterson of Nashville, an Ohio State commitment since last month. He’s a national recruit with multiple Power Five offers.
Clemson recently offered 2020 defensive end Rylie Mills (6-5, 275) of Lake Forest, Ill., joining several other major powers from across the country. He’s also holding early offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and others.
“They really like my size and that I play hard,” Mills said. “They see me as someone who can play as an edge rusher and also play inside on the guard, like a tackle." He plans to visit Clemson at some point during the process.
Basketball
Josiah James (6-7) of Porter-Gaud took an unofficial visit to Duke Saturday. James will plan out his official visits from his short list of nine schools — USC, Clemson, Kansas, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida State — and is expected to start taking official visits this month. Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson said USC and Clemson are keeping up their recruiting efforts. “All good stuff, they are doing a very nice job of recruiting him.”
Christian Brown (6-7) of Lower Richland has decided on Clemson for his second official visit. He took his first official visit in June to UNLV.
“Clemson has been on my top list and Clemson has been recruiting me for a very long time, so it’s time to make the decision so I’m going to have an official visit to Clemson,” Brown said. “They’ve been recruiting me since eighth grade. That’s big for me.”
Malcolm Wilson (6-11) of Ridge View cut his list to Clemson, Georgetown and Rice. He will take an official visit to Rice on Aug. 31 and one to Georgetown on Sept. 14.
USC is one of the offers out to 6-0 point guard Giovanni Santiago, a Puerto Rico native who attended high school in Cincinnati but will play at Hargrave Prep, Va., this season. He said he’s in touch with recruiter Chuck Martin who scouted him last month in Atlanta. Santiago also has an offer from Samford and is drawing interest from Iowa State and Santa Clara. He has not set any official visits.
Clemson is in the final five with 6-3 Chase Hunter of Atlanta. The others on his list are Georgia, Michigan State, Virginia and Oklahoma.
Clemson made the top 10 with 6-8 Patrick Williams of Charlotte. The others on his list are Wake Forest, NC State, Louisville, Florida State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Texas, Arizona and Ohio State.
USC is in the top 10 with 6-7 Quincy Guerrier who attends Thetford Academy in Canada. Also on his list are Syracuse, Oregon, Illinois, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Auburn and Vanderbilt.
Dontrell Shuler (6-2), an Irmo native who played at Legacy Charter in Greenville, committed to Charleston Southern for the 2018 class.