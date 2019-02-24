CLEMSON — Clemson overcame a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the sixth inning and got a grand slam from Sam Hall to rally past VMI at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and complete a series sweep.
The Keydets (2-6) scored a run in the third inning and two in the fourth inning, keyed by Josh Hollifield’s run-scoring single.
Clemson (6-1) broke through in the sixth on three hits, two walks and three hit-by-pitches. Jordan Greene hit a two-out, two-run single to give the Tigers the lead.
The Keydets plated a run in the seventh inning on a passed ball, then Hall, who reached base in all five plate appearances, hit his first career slam in the eighth inning to highlight Clemson’s five-run frame.
Sam Weatherly (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 21/3 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts.
Logan Davidson went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Tigers, while Jordan Greene drove in a pair of runs.
Keydets reliever Derek Tremblay (0-2) suffered the loss.
The Tigers’ homestand continues when they host East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
South Carolina 10, Utah Valley 3
COLUMBIA — Chris Cullen belted two of South Carolina’s five home runs while Reid Morgan pitched eight innings, allowing only one earned run, as the Gamecocks completed a three-game sweep of Utah Valley at Founders Park.
Cullen drove in five runs, going 2 for 3. Andrew Eyster, Noah Campbell and Brady Allen also had home runs. Eyster was 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Allen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Campbell was 2 for 5 and Luke Berryhill scored a pair of runs.
Morgan needed only 99 pitches in his eight innings. He allowed six hits and struck out nine while allowing no walks and the one earned run.
Cullen got the Gamecocks on the board in the second with a two-run home run to the bullpen in right. In the third, Allen brought in a pair with a single to left, scoring Berryhill and Quinntin Perez.
Cullen hit a three-run home run to straightaway center field in the fifth.
South Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
College of Charleston 7, UConn 6
MOUNT PLEASANT —Dupree Hart reached four times and drove in two runs, and Nathan Ocker recorded a two-inning save to lead College of Charleston past Connecticut at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (6-1) earned its second series victory in as many weekends following a 7-2 win over UConn (3-3) on Saturday. The Cougars pushed across seven runs on 13 hits — including six for extra bases — compared to seven hits for the Huskies.
Hart went 3 for 4, driving in two with a double and two singles to go along with his team-leading ninth stolen base. Chaz Davey plated two with a two-run homer in the first, and Danny Wondrack, Harrison Hawkinsand Luke Manzo each collected two hits. Manzo, Hawkins and Cross Holfert all drove in one run as Manzo laced a pair of doubles.
Steven Cook was credited with the with after allowing one run and striking out three over two frames in relief of Austin George, who lasted 31/3 innings.
Ocker struck out two in two frames to earn his 15th career save.
Michael Woodworth led the way for UConn with three RBIs as part of a 3-for-5 effort.
The Cougars are back in
action on Tuesday when they host Georgia Southern at 4 p.m.
No. 20 Michigan 6, The Citadel 3
The Citadel jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but was unable to capitalize as Michigan got a two-run homer from Miles Lewis and completed the series sweep at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (2-4) went up in the second inning on a two-run single by Ryan McCarthy to score Jeffery Brown and Lane Botkin. Brown had an infield single and stolen base followed by a walk by Botkin. After both runners stole bases, McCarthy followed to make it 2-0.
Michigan (6-0) tied the game in the third on an RBI double by Jordan Brewer and took the lead the next inning on an RBI double from Joe Donovan and an RBI single by Blake Nelson.
The Bulldogs threatened in the fifth inning as Will Bastian singled, Brown walked and Tyler Corbitt walked to load the bases with just one out, but a strikeout and a baserunning mistake ended the threat.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases again in the seventh and got one run on an RBI single by Bastian.
Dylan Spence (1-1) took the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits and five strikeouts in four innings. Bastian went 2 for 3, while Brown was 1 for 3 with two walks.
Willie Weiss (1-0) picked up the win in relief, while Benjamin Keizer retired all three batters he faced to pick up the save.
The Bulldogs host Kent State at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
N.C. State 7, No. 23 Coastal Carolina 6 (11)
CONWAY — Patrick Bailey’s solo homer over a leaping Cameron Pearcey at the fence in left field gave N.C. State the lead over Coastal Carolina in the top of the 11th inning and allowed the Wolfpack to escape Springs Brooks Stadium on the final day of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach.
Keaton Weisz was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs and a stolen base for Coastal Carolina (7-1), while Zach Biermann was 2 for 6 with a homer.
Coastal reliever Scott Kobos (1-1) went 21/3 innings.
Evan Edwards homered and drove in four for the Wolfpack (7-0).