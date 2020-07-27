Clemson, South Carolina awaiting big football commitments coming this week

Clemson and South Carolina are in the mix for a couple of major football prospects expected to make their commitments this week.

Defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, N.C., said he will announce his decision on Tuesday. Page had previously said his top three choices are Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina. Clemson has made Page the focus of its recruiting efforts at defensive tackle, holding off offering and/or pursuing any other prospects at the position.

Defensive back Damond Harmon of Highland Springs, Va., is expected to disclose his choice on Saturday. He’s had a top list of USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and Penn State.

South Carolina target Malachi Bennett, a wide receiver from Fairfield, Ala., was expected to announce his college choice last week, but he delayed that decision to give him more time to consider his options. USC and Ole Miss have been at the top of his list. He also has Georgia, Louisville and UAB on his short list. Bennett, the nephew of former Vanderbilt star receiver Earl Bennett, has said he and Gamecock recruiter and receivers coach Joe Cox have developed a strong relationship. He has scheduled an official visit to USC for Oct. 10.

Linebacker Michael Mincey of Waycross, Ga., also had planned an announcement last week but decided to wait so he can take more visits. USC has remained in touch.

The Gamecocks first noticed Mincey while recruiting current linebacker Ernest Jones from Waycross. Mincey visited for the Florida game last season and returned for a junior day, and he said the Gamecocks want him to return for an official visit. Nothing has been scheduled.

Mincey said the Gamecocks are second on his list right now behind Vanderbilt. He also likes Kentucky. Some of his other offers are Florida State, Mississippi State and Kansas.

Defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney wiped the slate clean and named a new top six last week. USC, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia were the holdovers from his previous short list. Virginia Tech and Alabama were the newcomers.

He said he plans to announce his commitment in mid to late August.

“All of them are recruiting me real hard,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “I put VT out for a couple of months because I didn’t really have a strong relationship with them. When I put them out, what stood out was they didn’t stop recruiting me. They started recruiting me harder when I put them out.”

Alabama was a late offer for Ingram-Dawkins, but that wasn’t a negative to him. The Crimson Tide are doing their best to make up for lost time.

“I talk to them a lot,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “I’ve got a good relationship with Coach (Nick) Saban, Coach (Charles) Kelly and Coach (Freddie) Roach. Everything is going. I’ve been doing meetings with them and looking at the campus and all that."

USC has been a constant presence with Ingram-Dawkins, and it was thought he was on the verge of a committing to the Gamecocks in May before deciding not to make a decision. Nothing has changed between the two.

“I do a lot of stuff with them,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “It’s my home state, home school. I’ve been there like three times and I’ve seen the whole school. It was my first SEC offer. My bond with Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach (Will Muschamp) is real tight. I talk to them every day. I talk to every school every day.”

Over the course of the summer, Ingram-Dawkins has seen his stock improve in the 247Sports Composite despite not attending any of the recent evaluation camps. He’s now listed as a four-star and ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state.

USC isn't giving up on defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter, who committed to Florida in February. “I talk to those guys basically every day,” Boone said of USC staffers. “I get phone calls from Coach (Mike) Peterson and Coach Muschamp and some other guys. And then I text them. It’s kind of like every other day I talk to them on the phone, but they text me frequently. They are really just staying on me."

Boone said Tennessee and Arizona State are two others keeping up the contact with him. They are all trying to see if they can loosen up that commitment Boone made to the Gators some five months ago. “I wouldn’t say necessarily that it’s loosening up,” Boone said. “But I always keep an open mind about the information the different schools give me, and this opportunity. I don’t want to say directly loosen up, but I do pay attention and I am taking into consideration everything that they tell me.”

So, how would Boone rate the strength of his commitment at this point on a scale of 1 to 10? “I’d most definitely give it a 9 or 8, something like that. I know it’s pretty high,” Boone said.

Running back Ke’Travion Hargrove of Ruston, La., decommitted from Louisiana Tech earlier in the month and opened the door for others. In particular, USC, Florida State and Penn State have emerged as the strongest contenders.

Hargrove also has offers from Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Memphis. USC assistant Tracy Rocker has been heading up the Gamecocks’ recruiting efforts with Hargrove, but he said he actually talks to a variety of their coaches, including Muschamp.

“Me and South Carolina, we are talking every day,” Hargrove said. “We are just building a relationship and having a connection with each other. I’m learning more and more about South Carolina every day.”

The Gamecocks have one running back committed in the 2021 class in Caleb McDowell of Leesburg, Ga. Hargrove is one of a handful of other running backs they continue to work, and they’ve put themselves in a good spot with him should they decide to move on a second back.

“I’m liking everything, I really like them a lot,” Hargrove said. “I could see myself going there, but I’m looking at other options to see what’s there. My plan is to get a couple of visits in and commit by sometime in January.”

Hargrove said the Gamecocks would get one of his official visits. Last season he rushed for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 460 yards and 6 touchdowns.

USC remains the favorite of cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Fla. Balfour said he talks with player personnel assistant Nate Hammett regularly and the Gamecocks remain tight with him. He also has offers from Ole Miss, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Austin Peay, Georgia State, FIU, Akron and Tennessee State.

Clemson is in the mix with defensive end Monkell Goodwine of Fort Washington, Md., who named a new top five Saturday with Clemson in the group. The Tigers are joined by Arizona State, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Goodwin is ranked as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 9 strongside defensive end nationally.

Clemson is in the final five with five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Va. The Tigers are joined in the top five by LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Leigh visited Clemson for the Florida State game last season and he returned for a junior day in January. He hopes to take his official visits once they are allowed again. Some of his other offers were USC, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Southern Cal and Auburn.

USC is in the top five with defensive end DeMarcus Smith of Birmingham. The others on the short list are Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Defensive end Zyun Reeves of Kernersville, N.C., announced his top five, and he included USC on his list. The others are N.C. State, Virginia, Florida State and Michigan State.

Reeves recorded 88 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries last season. He’s rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the No. 46 strongside defensive end nationally in the 2021 class.

Clemson is in the top six with 2022 linebacker TJ Dudley of Montgomery, Ala. Dudley also named LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and Auburn as his finalists. Among his other offers were USC, Michigan State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Dudley is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 17 outside linebacker nationally in his class.

Basketball

The College of Charleston signed graduate transfer 6-8 Lorenzo Edwards who had been at St. Joseph’s. He will join the Cougars for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The forward from Lake Forest, Ill., started 20 of 32 games last season and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The USC women offered 5-11 Emma Risch (Class of 2023) of Melbourne, Fla.

Jeff Goodman reported Clemson forward Khavon Moore has entered the transfer portal. Moore, a former top 50 prospect by recruiting analysts, transferred to Clemson from Texas Tech prior to last season and averaged under 2 points and under 2 rebounds per game in 28 games.

Baseball

Hunter Parks, a right-hander pitcher from Florence-Darlington Tech, has committed to USC. He’s a native of York. This past spring he made six appearances and was 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA. He struck out 27 batters in 21 innings. This spring he reportedly hit between 93 and 95 MPH on his fastball.

Austin Gordon, an infielder and right-handed pitcher from Myrtle Beach, has committed to Clemson.