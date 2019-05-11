RALEIGH - Sam Hall's two-out single in the 10th inning scored Kyle Wilkie to break a 3-3 tie and lift Clemson to a past N.C. State at Doak Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 30-21 overall and 13-13 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 38-14 overall and 15-11 in ACC play.
The Tigers (30-21, 13-13 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning, as Grayson Byrd extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a run-scoring double, then Chad Fairey laced a two-out, run-scoring single.
Will Wilson cut Clemson's lead in half in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, but Logan Davidson doubled the Tigers' lead in the top of the seventh inning with a two-out, run-scoring single.
The Wolfpack loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and plated two runs to tie the score.
With two outs and the bases empty in the 10th inning, Wilkie lined a double, Fairey reached on an infield single and Hall laced a single past Wilson at shortstop to score the go-ahead run.
Carson Spiers (2-4) pitched the final three innings, while Kent Klyman (5-2) allowed the go-ahead run in the 10th inning.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
South Carolina 11, Kentucky 3
COLUMBIA - South Carolina celebrated Senior Day with an offensive outburst as the Gamecocks clinched a rare SEC series win with a victory over Kentucky at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks (26-24, 7-19 SEC) rattled off 13 hits, with Brady Allen going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Noah Campbell, TJ Hopkins, Chris Cullen and Wes Clarke had multi-hit days.
Reid Morgan (4-5) gave the Gamecocks a quality start, striking out eight while allowing five hits and two earned runs with no strikeouts in six innings. Brett Kerry picked up his seventh save of the year, going the final three frames with five strikeouts.
Kentucky (24-26, 6-20) scored a run in the first for the second straight game, but once again, the Gamecocks bounced back with two runs in the third on Hopkins' 11th home run of the season. The Wildcats retook the lead in the fifth as Elliott Curtis brought in a pair on a single to left.
USC took the lead for good in the sixth on home runs from Allen and Clarke. They then tacked on five runs in the seventh. Allen doubled in a pair on a ball lost in the sun. Jacob Olson, Cullen and Clarke also had run-scoring hits in the inning. A wild pitch brought in Hopkins in the eighth for the game's final run.
Ten of USC's 11 runs were scored with two out. The victory marked USC's first series win of the season.
South Carolina honored seniors Cullen, Hopkins and Jacob Olson before the game.
The teams play again at 11 a.m. Sunday on the SEC Network.
College of Charleston 5, Towson 3
MOUNT PLEASANT - Dupree Hart drove in three runs, Tradd James tossed 51/3 scoreless innings in relief and Nathan Ocker pitched a perfect ninth to lead College of Charleston to a come-from-behind win over Towson at Patriots Point.
The victory was the 17th comeback win of the season for College of Charleston (31-19, 12-8 CAA), which held Towson (13-36, 6-14) scoreless over the final seven innings after falling behind 3-0 in the second.
Hart went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run triple in the second and the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth. Bradley Dixon collected two hits and drove in Hart with a game-tying RBI double. Chaz Davey went 2 for 4 and Logan McRae added an insurance run with a run-scoring single in the seventh.
James scattered three hits and struck out three. Josh Price worked 11/3 blank frames and Ocker pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his 26th career save.
Brad Powers drove in two of Towson’s three runs with a solo homer and an RBI single in a 2-for-5 effort. Gavin Weyman took the loss for the Tigers after allowing four runs – one earned – on nine hits in 51/3 innings.
Charleston hosts Towson again Sunday at 11 a.m. in an effort to avoid bad weather. The Cougars will honor their senior class in their annual Senior Day ceremony following the game.
Charleston Southern 9-12, USC Upstate 4-4
Charleston Southern took both ends of a doubleheader to sweep the Big South series from USC Upstate at CSU Ballpark.
CSU (20-31, 10-14 Big South) got the bats going early in the first game, scoring a run in the first before posting two in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings to cruise to the series-clinching 9-4 win before tallying the game’s first seven runs en route to a sweep-clinching 12-4 victory to close the day.
USC Upstate (22-26, 8-15) took its first and only lead of the weekend in Game 1, scoring three runs for a 3-1 margin in the second, but it was short-lived as the Bucs rallied and pulled away.
Junior first baseman Ryan Stoudemire homered in each game and finished with one in all three games of the series. Stoudemire was 4 for 5 in the opener to back Cam Weinberger (4-3), who pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs. RJ Petit got the final 17 outs to earn his fourth save. Reid Hardwick was 3 for 5, while Jason Miller was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Josh Litchfield homered, walked and drove in two.
In Game 2, Javon Martin had a two-run homer and Jack DeLongchamps had a two-run double in addition to Stoudemire's solo homer, his team-high 13th of the season.
Cody Maw (3-5) struck out five in six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks.
Miller was 2 for 2 with two walks to extend his on-base streak to 30 games, while Max Ryerson drove in two runs. Josh Peters homered in his only at-bat.
CSU heads to Charlotte for one final nonconference midweek game Tuesday before hosting Presbyterian for a three-game set beginning Thursday.
ETSU 3, The Citadel 1 (10)
A bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch proved to the be the difference as The Citadel dropped its 19th straight game, falling to ETSU in 10 innings at Riley Park.
With the score tied at 1 in the 10th, ETSU (30-17, 9-10 Southern Conference) loaded the bases with two outs. Jackson Greer drew a walk to score one run, and a wild pitch followed to allow a second run to score.
The Bulldogs (10-39, 3-17) were unable to score in the bottom of the inning.
The Citadel tied the game in the game in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Tyler Corbitt but left the bases loaded. Ryan McCarthy nearly gave the Bulldogs the lead in the sixth with a three-run homer, but it was called just foul.
Sophomore Shane Connolly allowed just one run over six innings for the Bulldogs. Zach Taglieri gave up just one hit and struck out three over two shutout innings. Ches Goodman (0-2) got the Bulldogs out of a jam in the ninth, but he was saddled with the loss after being charged with two runs in one inning.
Nathanial Tate (3-0) gave up just one hit in two shutout innings in relief.
ETSU stranded 16 baserunners, 11 in scoring position.
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at noon. The game was moved up one hour to try and avoid the weather.
Coastal Carolina-UT Arlington, ccd.
Coastal Carolina's Sun Belt Conference game at UT Arlington was canceled due to unplayable field conditions after heavy rainfall. The two teams will wrap up the series Sunday at noon.