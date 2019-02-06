Clemson 2019 Championship gallery45.JPG

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

CLEMSON — The name of the game at Clemson over the last several National Signing Days has been drama free, and Wednesday was no such exception for Dabo Swinney's national championship-winning Tigers. 

After signing 27 players in December as part of the early signing period, Swinney added just two more to the mix Wednesday, a Charleston native who might be just as explosive on the basketball court as he is the football field and a grayshirt from Roebuck. 

Mikey Dukes, an incoming running back out of First Baptist in the Lowcountry made his commitment with the Tigers official around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He chose the Tigers over a handful of schools including Arkansas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Syracuse. 

Mason Trotter, who went to Dorman High School, also committed to the Tigers around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to be a grayshirt, meaning he will be offered a scholarship at the start of the second semester. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates from Dabo Swinney's press conference. 

CLEMSON SIGNINGS
 
Name                       Pos.        Ht.    Wt.    Home/High School
Davis Allen              TE     6-4    220    Calhoun, Ga/ Calhoun High School 
LaVonta Bentley       LB     6-1   218     Birmingham, Ala./ Jackson-Olin High School
Kaleb Boateng*          OG    6-4    290    Fort Lauderdale, Fla./ Fort Lauderdale High School
Andrew Booth           CB    6-0    187    Lawrenceville, Ga. / Archer High School
Logan Cash*                DE   6-3   255   Winder, Ga. / Winder-Barrow High School
Joseph Charleston*       S    6-1   190    Milton, Ga./ Milton High School 
Byton Constantin        LB  6-3   207   Baton Rouge, La. / University Laboratory School 
Tyler Davis*                  DT  6-2   293   Apopka, Fla. / Wekiva High School 
Michel Dukes              RB   5-10 191  Charleston, S.C. / First Baptist Church School 
Tayquon Johnson         DT   6-2    293  Williamsport, Md./ Williamsport High School 
Sheridan Jones*             CB   6-0    167   Norfolk, Va./ Maury High School 
Frank Ladson Jr.*           WR  6-3   178    Homestead, Fla./ South Dade High School 
Jaelyn Lay*                     TE   6-6    228   Riverdale, Ga./ Riverdale High School 
Keith Maguire                LB   6-2    210   Malvern, Pa./ Malvern Prep 
Chez Mellusi                  RB  5-11  195   Naples, Fla./ Naples High School 
Joe Ngata*                        WR   6-2    200  Folsom, Calif./ Folsom High School 
Ruke Orhorhoro*              DE   6-4    255  River Rouge, Mich./ River Rogue High School 
Kane Patterson                LB   6-1    220   Nashville, Tenn./ Chris Presbyterian Academy 
Jalyn Phillips                    S     6-0    198    Lawrenceville, Ga./ Archer High School 
Taisum Phommmachanh* QB 6-3  197  Avon, Conn./ Avon Old Farms School For Boys 
Will Putnam*                     OL 6-4   265  Tampa Bay, Fla./ Plant Senior High School 
Hunter Rayburn*               OG  6-3  220   Pensacola, Fla./ Pensacola High School 
Etinosa Reuben*                DT  6-3  270    Kansas City, Mo./ Park Hill High School 
Brannon Spector*              WR  6-2  187   Calhoun, Ga./ Calhoun High School 
Aidan Swanson*                K     6-2  170   Bradenton, Fla./ IMG Academy 
Ray Thornton*                   S     6-2   198   Phenix City, Ala./ Central High School
Gregory Williams            LB   6-3   226   Swansea, S.C./ Swansea High School 
Lannden Zanders*             S      6-0   190   Shelby, N.C./ Crest High School 
 
* = Early enrolle 
 
 
 

