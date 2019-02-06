CLEMSON — The name of the game at Clemson over the last several National Signing Days has been drama free, and Wednesday was no such exception for Dabo Swinney's national championship-winning Tigers.
After signing 27 players in December as part of the early signing period, Swinney added just two more to the mix Wednesday, a Charleston native who might be just as explosive on the basketball court as he is the football field and a grayshirt from Roebuck.
Mikey Dukes, an incoming running back out of First Baptist in the Lowcountry made his commitment with the Tigers official around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He chose the Tigers over a handful of schools including Arkansas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Syracuse.
Mason Trotter, who went to Dorman High School, also committed to the Tigers around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to be a grayshirt, meaning he will be offered a scholarship at the start of the second semester.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates from Dabo Swinney's press conference.
CLEMSON SIGNINGS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Home/High School
Davis Allen TE 6-4 220 Calhoun, Ga/ Calhoun High School
LaVonta Bentley LB 6-1 218 Birmingham, Ala./ Jackson-Olin High School
Kaleb Boateng* OG 6-4 290 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./ Fort Lauderdale High School
Andrew Booth CB 6-0 187 Lawrenceville, Ga. / Archer High School
Logan Cash* DE 6-3 255 Winder, Ga. / Winder-Barrow High School
Joseph Charleston* S 6-1 190 Milton, Ga./ Milton High School
Byton Constantin LB 6-3 207 Baton Rouge, La. / University Laboratory School
Tyler Davis* DT 6-2 293 Apopka, Fla. / Wekiva High School
Michel Dukes RB 5-10 191 Charleston, S.C. / First Baptist Church School
Tayquon Johnson DT 6-2 293 Williamsport, Md./ Williamsport High School
Sheridan Jones* CB 6-0 167 Norfolk, Va./ Maury High School
Frank Ladson Jr.* WR 6-3 178 Homestead, Fla./ South Dade High School
Jaelyn Lay* TE 6-6 228 Riverdale, Ga./ Riverdale High School
Keith Maguire LB 6-2 210 Malvern, Pa./ Malvern Prep
Chez Mellusi RB 5-11 195 Naples, Fla./ Naples High School
Joe Ngata* WR 6-2 200 Folsom, Calif./ Folsom High School
Ruke Orhorhoro* DE 6-4 255 River Rouge, Mich./ River Rogue High School
Kane Patterson LB 6-1 220 Nashville, Tenn./ Chris Presbyterian Academy
Jalyn Phillips S 6-0 198 Lawrenceville, Ga./ Archer High School
Taisum Phommmachanh* QB 6-3 197 Avon, Conn./ Avon Old Farms School For Boys
Will Putnam* OL 6-4 265 Tampa Bay, Fla./ Plant Senior High School
Hunter Rayburn* OG 6-3 220 Pensacola, Fla./ Pensacola High School
Etinosa Reuben* DT 6-3 270 Kansas City, Mo./ Park Hill High School
Brannon Spector* WR 6-2 187 Calhoun, Ga./ Calhoun High School
Aidan Swanson* K 6-2 170 Bradenton, Fla./ IMG Academy
Ray Thornton* S 6-2 198 Phenix City, Ala./ Central High School
Gregory Williams LB 6-3 226 Swansea, S.C./ Swansea High School
Lannden Zanders* S 6-0 190 Shelby, N.C./ Crest High School
* = Early enrolle