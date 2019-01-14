CLEMSON — Clemson's national championship football team is set to visit President Donald Trump at the White House Monday night as long as the weather holds up and the Tigers' travel plans stay in tact.
Trump, speaking to reporters Monday morning amid the government shutdown, said he was excited to greet coach Dabo Swinney's 15-0 team and discussed some interesting menu options.
"It'll be exciting. A very great team. An unbelievable team," Trump said of Clemson, which routed Alabama, 44-16, on Jan. 7.
"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it. It'll be interesting. And I would think that's their favorite food. So we'll see what happens."
Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019
Trump is spot on about the Tigers' love for junk food and the president might have been alluding to the fact that now that the season is over, the players can cheat on the strict diets the Clemson nutrition specialists put them on.
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins won't have any issues eating a little unhealthy food. During Clemson's championship parade Saturday he was tossing donuts to the crowd.
Wilkins says Bojangle's changed his college experience, as did Cook Out.
"That's one of my favorite things about the South — Bojangles. Cook Out. I love Bojangles and Cook Out," said Wilkins, who is from Springfield, Mass. "You've got to get the (Cook Out) tray. You're getting the best bang for your buck, you've got to get the tray. You can't beat it."
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who was the hero of the 2016 national championship game that scored Clemson's first visit to the White House, is a little more eclectic with his tastebuds.
Yo, @WhiteHouse, these are actually Hunter Renfrow's favorite foods: pic.twitter.com/yrjFpWuwBu— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 14, 2019
Surely he'd be down with anything the White House offers, but if he had a chance to have all of his favorite foods in one place, it might look a little something like this:
"I like pecans. But it's good. I wouldn't say that's my favorite food, that's a good snack," Renfrow told The Post and Courier in July of 2017. "I like hibachi, yeah. Zaxby’s milkshakes are good. Chick-fil-A’s milkshakes are good. I’m a big fan of the milkshake.
"I like a good steak. I used to not like steak. I went on a spring break trip with some friends in Utah and we ate a lot of hot dogs. I never liked hot dogs but I like hot dogs now. I know they’re probably terrible for me and they’re not made with the best meat, but hot dogs are good. Solid option. And cheap."
Stay tuned for updates.