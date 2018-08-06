CLEMSON — Kelly Bryant took his place in the middle of the Clemson media gaggle Monday night, his first press obligation since Clemson's spring game concluded in April, and flashed his signature toothy grin.
His energy level radiated. His presence oozed with confidence.
"Hey, y'all!" the Clemson quarterback exclaimed, appearing genuinely thrilled to be addressing the media again — a group whom he bowed to at the end of the interview and wished a great day.
"It's good (to be back)," he said. "Finally getting back on the field, getting around the coaches. We've had some good, competitive work the last few days."
For Bryant, that specifically rang true Monday. No wonder he appeared so happy.
As Clemson is in the middle of its opening days of fall camp, with Day 3 coming to an end Monday, Bryant had his best day of practice to date and is appearing as confident as ever, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.
With storylines galore about what the 2018 season means for Bryant's starting job and what the arrival of hotshot freshman Trevor Lawrence ultimately means for his playing time, it appears the senior incumbent has not been fazed by all of the chatter around him — at least externally.
Days after Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts held nothing back in expressing his own frustration with Alabama's quarterback situation, Bryant could not have been more opposite for his part. Calm and collected, he instead verbalized that he has decided to block out the Lawrence-mania noise and focus on what he and Swinney discussed over the summer.
That means working on becoming a better faker in the passing game. It means working on becoming more consistent in his decision-making skills. It means wanting mistakes to be at a minimum, while confidence and leadership reach a premium.
And all along, perhaps most importantly, it means doing it in an unapologetically himself fashion. The rest of the pieces, he said, will fall into place.
"I just (want to) continue to just enjoy it, man," Bryant said. "It's not always going to pretty. But you don't get too down on yourself or be too hard on yourself.
"I'm just making sure that I don't focus on what's around me, (but) just focus on being Kelly B like I have been all last year. Just try not to do anything differently. Of course you want to be better than you were a year ago, but you just focus on yourself."
As Bryant and Swinney have both confirmed, Clemson coaches have been transparent with each of their quarterbacks dating all the way back to the spring and into the fall in terms of the evaluation process. Bryant knows that what he did last year does not give him a golden ticket to the starting job this year, and he knows that if he is going to beat out Lawrence, he is going to have to start from scratch again.
To his advantage, on Monday, when the Tigers worked on live situational drills and third-down scenarios, Bryant caught coaches' eyes. Swinney has been impressed with Bryant's poise in particular.
"He’s very confident, and he should be. The guy’s going on his fourth year. He’s worked his butt off for three years. He’s studied. The kid has won an ACC Championship and made huge plays in huge games, and he’s made big mistakes in big games. You get better. You improve," Swinney said. "But he’s very confident. He’s a great leader. He’s also very self aware of what he has to do, and very aware of the competition. He accepts that challenge."
As for his secret?
Asked how he handled Deshaun-Deshan-Deshaun Watson mania in 2017 and Trevor-Trevor-Trevor Lawrence hype in 2018, Bryant kept it simple.
"I just focus on Kelly, Kelly, Kelly," he said.
It's working so far.
Brian Dawkins Jr. on father's Hall of Fame speech
Former Clemson All-American Brian Dawkins was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, when he took the nation by storm with a powerful speech in which he addressed his battle with severe depression, which included suicidal thoughts. He spoke about life, mental health and the importance of hope in dark, troubling times.
There to support him were his wife, who he says saved him, and his son, Brian Dawkins Jr., a cornerback on Clemson's football team. Dawkins Jr. shared with the media Monday night what it was like being in attendance for his father's big night.
Needless to say, Dawkins' son beamed with pride.
"Emotional. I cried like a baby. To see him up there, it just felt right to see him up there," Dawkins Jr. said.
"My dad will give you his full honesty when it needs to be addressed. That's something that he felt like needed to be shared, especially with my mom because she is the rock of our family and she's our hero. Without her, my dad would not be here to this day."
Injury update
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster, who is dealing with a knee (meniscus) injury, is expected to be in a green jersey Tuesday, meaning he will do all of his individual work but will not participate in contact drills. Linebacker James Skalski is still recovering from a foot injury but is getting close to a return, Swinney said.