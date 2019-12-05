Max Wunsche hasn’t played football since he was in middle school.

So why is the 22-year-old native of Ravenel, a small town located on the southern end of Charleston County, working on his passing skills ahead of Saturday's SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

It's all about the money.

Wunsche, a senior at Clemson, is one of 20 finalists in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which will pay $100,000 in college tuition to each of the grand prize winners.

“Obviously, anytime there’s that kind of money on the line it can be a little nerve-racking,” Wunsche said. “But I’ve definitely been practicing, and I hope I can make it happen.”

Wunsche was among thousands of students who submitted applications to compete in the 11th annual event.

The 20 finalists are divided into groups of four with each group competing at one of the five conference championship games Saturday. The five winners each receive $100,000. The runners-up will get $25,000 and the other 10 finalists will get $2,500.

Wunsche, a graduate of Ashley Ridge High School, will compete in a preliminary round with the other three in his group on Friday. He’ll have 30 seconds to throw as many footballs as possible into an oversized Dr. Pepper can.

If he posts one of the best two scores, he’ll move on to the final round at halftime of the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The football game and the halftime competition will be aired live on CBS. The game starts at 4 p.m.

“It’s definitely exciting,” he said. “I’ve been practicing nonstop, so I think I’ll be ready for whatever happens.”

His mother, Nancy Simpson, thinks he’ll get the job done — needless to say. She’s been sold ever since she saw his video submission for the contest.

In the one-minute clip, Wunsche trots toward the camera on his horse Starfire. He lassos a bottle of Dr. Pepper before explaining that he wants to use the money to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine and eventually work with animals in underserved regions around the country.

As he pets goats and other animals on his family's farm, Wunsche talks about his Clemson honors scholarship that allowed him to intern in South Africa, where he provided medical care to animals.

Wunsche is preparing to graduate in two weeks with a bachelor’s degree in packaging science.

“I try not to brag too much on my kids, but we’re obviously really proud of everything he has accomplished,” Simpson said.

Wunsche said he couldn't be more excited about this opportunity of a lifetime, but he noted one thing that could have made it even better.

Instead of competing at the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, he'd love to be one of the finalists in Charlotte, where Clemson plays Virginia in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night.