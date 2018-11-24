The final outcome was never really in doubt.
Clemson came into Saturday night’s game as 26-point favorites and despite leading by just a touchdown at halftime, the Tigers were never really challenged in the second half.
After taking the opening kickoff of the second half and driving 75 yards for a TD, the second-ranked Tigers led by as many as four TDs over the final 30 minutes of the game.
That doesn’t mean it was a perfect game for the Tigers or that the Tigers don’t have some issues to deal with as they head to Charlotte next Saturday night for the ACC Championship game against Pittsburgh and the looming College Football Playoffs.
The biggest concern facing the Tigers will be their secondary, which was scorched for 510 yards and five touchdowns by South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.
Everyone knows about the Tigers defensive front, which is considered the best in college football and perhaps one of the top all-time units – ever.
But if the Tigers had one question mark heading into the season it was their young secondary, which lost several key starters from a year ago.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed in the passing yards we gave up tonight,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney after the game. “Give South Carolina credit, they came in with a good game plan and they executed it.”
This wasn’t a case where the Gamecocks got cheap yards late in mop-up duty, Bentley threw for 300 yards and three TD passes in the opening half.
Deebo Samuel, the Gamecocks top target, finished with 210 yards and three TDs, while Shi Smith had nine catches for 109 yards.
They ran through the Tigers secondary wide open most of the night.
The Tigers came into the game with the top-ranked scoring defense and the third-ranked overall defense. Clemson was allowing just 166.9 passing yards per game.
The Tigers’ porous secondary could start to become an issue as they get into the playoffs, especially considering their two performances against Southeastern Conference opponents.
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns back in September as the Tigers held on for a 28-26 win – their closest game of the season to date.
With potential matchups against Notre Dame Ian Brook and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa in a potential national championship game match-up, the Tigers must improve and do it quickly or it will be another quick exit.