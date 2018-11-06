CLEMSON — Will Swinney is 20 years old, a benchmark birthday he officially checked off in August, which means for almost exactly half of his life, the Clemson sophomore has been known primarily for one thing.
Or rather, his connection to one person.
When Will was 10 years old, his father was named the interim head coach of Clemson's football team, rising up from his position as wide receivers coach.
The next year, Dabo Swinney began his first season as the permanent head coach at Clemson, in large part thanks to a win against the very opponent the second-ranked Tigers play Saturday — Boston College — with the ACC Atlantic Division championship on the line.
For a decade, Will has been known as the eldest of Dabo Swinney's three boys. The son of one of the most successful and entertaining college football coaches in the country.
While Will, who happens to have his father's gregarious personality, is proud of his dad, he would like to establish his own identity. He does everything he can to be seen as a regular guy on Clemson's football team, not the coach's son.
That initiative got a major boost Saturday when Clemson dismantled Louisville 77-16 with Will one of 10 Tigers to score a touchdown. The walk-on wide receiver hauled in an 8-yard pass from backup quarterback Chase Brice in the fourth quarter in what was the first touchdown of Will's career.
After celebrating on the field with teammates, Will and his dad shared a quick moment on the sideline.
"I think definitely when just growing up as a coach's son, you have to show even more who you are and stuff, because (with) people, you never know what preconceived notions someone might have," Will Swinney, a 5-8, 185-pound sophomore, said.
"But then again, I'm always just focused on (how) my parents just taught me to always work my best, work my hardest. And that's always what I've been focused on. I'm always just going to work really hard, no matter what."
Will, who attended nearby Daniel High School, doesn't need to look far to find a role model and example of what hard work can bring.
Dabo Swinney was essentially homeless when he was a senior in high school. He made the Alabama football team as a walk-on, dabbled in coaching after college before becoming a successful real estate businessman, then got back into coaching and eventually worked his way to the top position at Clemson.
Will, who is the first son of a Clemson head football coach to play for the Tigers since Jimmy Howard did it in 1963, has put to good use the lessons learned from his father.
As part of Will's plan to prove that he does belong on the football team on his own merit, he has been spending extra minutes every day after practice either working on drills or running routes. Sometimes, he spends so much extra time after practice that co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott actually has to kick him out of the facility.
"Will is awesome," Scott said. "He's an extremely hard worker. He probably stays out here later than any wide receiver I have. Him and Amari (Rodgers), sometimes I have to tell them just to call it a tie and go in because they have study hall and they want to see who can be last around here running routes and doing that type of stuff.
"We don't have an asterisks next to Will's name because of what his last name is. He's respected on our team because of the way he goes about his business."
After Saturday's game, Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen took to Twitter to make a congratulatory video for Will.
Swinneu first introduced them as "Coach and Kath."
Proud Parents Dabo and Kathleen Swinney (and uncle Tracy!) have a message for Will Swinney, who scored his first career TD today. #ClemsonFamily is not just a phrase. pic.twitter.com/Pu8A6qYeMc— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 3, 2018
Then he changed it.
"This is actually not coach and Kath," he said. "This is mom and dad."
Dabo the coach was equally as proud as Dabo the dad. The two in reality aren't all that different. In fact, dad might be tougher on Will at home than coach is on the field.
"The biggest thing for me was just seeing his teammates happy for him," Dabo Swinney said. "Will's a grinder, man ... I'm proud of him. I really am."
With each week, he's proving he belongs.